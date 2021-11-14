MAHOMET — Call it an early Christmas present from the Cornbelt Fire Protection District to the approximately 17,000 residents it serves.
Starting Dec. 1, there will be a three-person shift manning an engine in the fire station on Main Street from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.
Best part? No extra charge to taxpayers.
“We decided to invest in people a little more,” said Chief John Koller, the only full-time firefighting employee of the 68-year-old district.
Now in his third decade of fire service, the 47-year-old who has been Cornbelt’s chief for six years is the architect of a plan hatched by several members of the volunteer fire department to improve service to citizens.
“I’m calling it the Cornbelt Model,” Koller said of the plan to reduce response times in the district, which covers 96 square miles of western Champaign County around Mahomet.
Koller explained that many small-town fire departments rely heavily on a volunteer model more akin to 1950s Mayberry than modern-day Mahomet.
“Bob owned the barber shop, and Jeff owned the lumberyard, and Mary was a pharmacist, and when the bell went off, those people worked right in that community and would leave their businesses and go to these calls.
“What we find now, we have 46 people on Cornbelt, and not one works in Mahomet. That model doesn’t work anymore, and that’s what we are seeing everywhere,” he said of bedroom communities like Mahomet, Bondville, St. Joseph and Savoy that attract folks who prefer to live away from the cities where they work.
Mindful of the district’s $1.2 million annual budget, Koller proposed to his five trustees that the district pay three people $15 an hour to staff an engine for 12 hours during the day — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
He wanted to accomplish that with the budget the district has.
“For example … we were due to buy a new fire engine. We had an engine sitting here with low miles and in good shape, nothing wrong with it,” he said of the 15-year-old piece of equipment.
Rather than replace it to the tune of $600,000 or more, the district opted to refurbish it for about $120,000.
“We could buy a $600,000 engine, but it didn’t make sense to us financially when we could use that money to provide a quicker turnout time and by paying (firefighters) to be here,” Koller said.
“These are part-time people who have no benefits. It’s our volunteers who are already on our department. They come to us and sign up for shifts when they are available,” he said.
As of Friday, all December shifts but Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve were spoken for.
Mitch Rolson, Clay Sanders and Ryan Beasley jumped at the chance to sign up for the Dec. 1 shift so they could be part of Cornbelt history.
“It’s a huge benefit to our community to staff a full-time engine company during the day. I really wanted to be part of that,” said Rolson, 32, a Cornbelt firefighter for 12 years.
Now an assistant chief, Rolson grew up around the department because his dad, Jim Rolson, was a Cornbelt firefighter before him and has served as an elected trustee for the district for about six years.
Since 2017, the younger Rolson has been a full-time Urbana firefighter. Working 24 hours on in Urbana, followed by 48 hours off, gives him the flexibility to take on the shift in his hometown.
“I’m definitely not concerned about the money at all. That’s never been the thing at Cornbelt,” said Rolson, who is married and has one child.
“It takes time away from my family, but serving my community is incredibly important,” he said.
Beasley agreed and likes that his part-time job is in the same place as his full-time job.
A husband and father of three, Beasley, 35, has been a Cornbelt firefighter for about 18 months but served the Northern Piatt District in Mansfield for about 13 years before that. He’s a lieutenant for Cornbelt.
“I’m originally from Urbana and landed in Mahomet in November 2019. In my full-time job, I work for Carle Arrow Ambulance. I’m a paramedic on (the Mahomet) ambulance through Arrow, and my partner is a Cornbelt employee,” he said.
Since 1996, Koller said, Cornbelt has had an agreement with Arrow to have a paramedic in the Mahomet fire station 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Cornbelt has paid part-time firefighters to support the paramedic, using the district’s equipment on those calls.
In 2019, Arrow put an ambulance at the main station, and Cornbelt supplied a second paramedic to staff that rig, co-branded as Carle Arrow and Cornbelt. Another ambulance was added in 2020 at the Tin Cup Road station in response to call volume.
The plan taking effect Dec. 1 adds two more people at the main station.
“When the tones go off, that truck is ready to go. It’s going to be a Swiss Army knife truck — auto extrication, fire, medical. You name it, we’ll be able to do it,” said Sanders, a full-time firefighter at Willard Airport in Savoy and a six-year member of Cornbelt.
Koller said having that additional manpower is invaluable, especially if it’s your house on fire.
“When a room in a house catches fire, that fire doubles in size every minute. If we cut that (response time) by five minutes by having three people here full time, that is a big deal,” said Koller, adding that three is sufficient to staff an engine, which can make it to a scene as other volunteers are getting themselves to the station to man other equipment.
“What it does is reduce turnout time all the way down the line. One-and-a-half minutes to get out the door. That’s a national standard, where before it was 4½ to 5 minutes,” he said.
Sanders, 34, has a fiance and three children, so the extra money is nice but not his motivation for taking on more work.
“I love what I do and being able to help the community,” Sanders said.
Rolson and Beasley have similar attitudes.
“It’s amazing we are being given the opportunity to do this,” Rolson said. “To be able to provide this level of service without raising taxes speaks volumes (about) the trustees.”
As assistant chief, Rolson said he’s learning a lot from his more experienced chief.
“He keeps binders of plans and back-up plans. If something were to go away, how would we fill that service? He is always trying to think, ‘What is going to be the next thing?’” Rolson said of Koller.
Tom Pike, a district trustee since 2007 and a firefighter from 1975 to 2002, also praised Koller for staying on top of planning. He is supportive of the model to pay firefighters $15 an hour to staff an engine during the day.
“Right now, we are running for the year, about 1,500 calls. I would love to see a full-time fire department, but I’m also a taxpayer here in Mahomet. And if we go with a full-time department, we are going to have to look at raising taxes,” he said, citing the expense of wages, health benefits and pensions.
Jim Rolson, also a veteran Cornbelt firefighter and a trustee for the past six years who serves as the district treasurer, called it “amazing” what the department is able to accomplish.
He too is a fan of Koller’s idea to staff an engine with paid part-time folks.
“I don’t look at our department as volunteer, but we’re not professional, either. We are lucky enough that we have individuals who want to do this for the community,” he said.
“We are very mindful of taxpayer money. We haven’t asked for an increase in I don’t know how long,” said the elder Rolson.
Koller said the department responded to 1,301 calls last year and is on pace to hit about 1,550 this year. The district’s tax rate is just over 32 cents per $100 of a home’s assessed value.
Rolson and Koller conceded that the growth of the district due to the number of new homes built over the last several years has helped keep that tax rate low.
Still, firefighters have about 100 square miles to cover, so it’s important to cut response times when possible.
“When I started, I was at the IGA (in Mahomet). If we got a fire call, we would leave work, go to the station and set off the tones for the rest of the guys. It would be three to four minutes before the rest even knew we had a call,” Rolson said.
“Now, we are out the door in 1.5 minutes. When somebody is waiting for the big red truck to show up, it’s a lifetime.
“Whenever the community invests in their department, it certainly does help,” he said.