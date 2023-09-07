IVESDALE — A bicyclist died after being hit by a car Wednesday night on a country road south of Ivesdale, the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office said.
The names of the victim, a 41-year-old man, and driver haven’t yet been released pending notification of family.
The sheriff’s office said it was called at 9:43 p.m. Wednesday to County Road 1500 East, which forms the border of Champaign and Piatt counties, about 4 miles south of Ivesdale for a report of a collision between a vehicle and bicycle.
Preliminary investigation indicated the vehicle was being driven south on 1500 E about halfway between county roads 700 and 800 N when it struck the man, who was standing next to his bike in the roadway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
No tickets have been issued, and the crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 217-762-5761.