RANTOUL — A bicyclist suffered serious injuries in an accident with a car Tuesday evening in Rantoul.
Police Lt. Justin Bouse said about 8:35 p.m., officers were called to Murray Road extended on the west side of the village. They found an adult male cyclist who had been hit by a vehicle that was headed south in the 2800 block of Murray Road.
The bicyclist was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana for treatment of what Bouse said are possibly life-threatening injuries.
The driver who hit him was the person who reported the accident to police and is cooperating in the investigation, Bouse said.