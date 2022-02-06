Big 10: A salute to law enforcement's four-legged stars
Last week, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said its final goodbyes to Officer Ivo, a Slovakia native who spent half his life serving with honor and passion.
He was one of dozens of dogs who’ve teamed up with humans to fight crime across the area. We asked some of those K-9 partners to fill us in on their favorite furry friends.
KAITLIN RUND, Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy whose four-legged partner retired earlier this year
“The most amazing thing about my dog KUNO and many other K-9s I’ve worked alongside is their drive. They just don’t quit.
“We’ve worked some long, hard days out in heat and cold and Kuno was always ready for more. He loved his job and hated time off.
“He’s slowly getting used to the retirement thing but I think he’d prefer to be out working, riding with his window down, sticking his head out and enjoying the breeze. He also loves toys — he’ll chew on them until his face is covered in slobber. He’ll dance around you, teasing, hoping you’ll grab it and play.
“Although he may appear tough, he’s the sweetest boy and I’m looking forward to spending his retirement years with him.”
COREY PHENICIE, Champaign Police Department
“One of my most memorable experiences with K-9 SOLO was during a traffic stop conducted by another patrol officer with the Champaign Police Department.
“The driver had an extensive narcotics past and the patrol officer requested the assistance of K-9 Solo for an open air narcotics sweep of the vehicle. I walked K-9 Solo around the exterior of the vehicle and K-9 Solo alerted to the front passenger door seam.
“After alerting to the vehicle, K-9 Solo continued looking back at me and then back at the door seam. K-9 Solo appeared to be smiling about what he had just detected and was trying to tell me: ‘It’s right here, you big dummy.’
“Ultimately, approximately 10 ounces of cocaine was recovered, which has a street value of approximately $28,000. K-9 Solo received a cheeseburger from a local drive-thru for his efforts.”
BRYAN FINK, Urbana Police Department
“K-9 RED is a 4-year-old single-purpose black lab, certified in narcotic detection. He began his career with the Urbana Police Department in 2019 and will hopefully serve the community for many years to come.
“Red’s drive to work is something to be admired and he is always eager for the next opportunity to perform his job duties. He is constantly on the move, playful and chews up deer antlers like a wood chipper.”
STEWART WILLIAMS, Piatt County Sheriff’s Office
“When I got KATO, he was 2 years old and I was technically his sixth handler. To say there were trust issues between him and I would be an understatement.
“When we started the K-9 Academy, I’d only had him for two days. We did not know much about him, just that he was a narcotic dog, which a lot of times is normal.
“In the beginning, he would not even attempt to track subjects or sniff for articles, so we decided to not train him on those things and to focus on narcotics.
“It was roughly week four when I decided, kind of as a joke, to attempt a track with him. Within weeks after finishing the academy, he located an individual that was having a mental crisis and had fled on foot in the middle of a very cold night. Kato located the subject approximately a half mile from the individual’s residence, unresponsive, laying in bushes.
“The hardest thing for me was when Kato was injured and out of work for six months. Every day when I would leave for work without him, he would become very restless and anxious, barking for hours, driving my wife crazy.
“You get so used to having him in the car, that when he is not there, it’s a little too quiet. Our dispatchers love to hear him barking on the radio when I’m trying to talk.
“Luckily, at the time of the injury, Sheriff David Hunt allowed me to seek whatever medical treatment I needed to get him back to work. With the great staff at Monticello Animal Hospital, Sports Vet in Savoy and U of I Vet Med, he is back to work and loving life.”
KRISTINA TROCK, Champaign Police Department
“K-9 LANDO is a 22-month-old German Shepherd who joined the Champaign Police Department in May of 2021.
“He is a dual-purpose patrol dog and is certified through NAPWDA (North American Police Work Dog Association) as a police utility K-9.
“His favorite activities are tracking and playing fetch with his ball.
“In August of 2021, K-9 Lando located a missing child in southwest Champaign after the child had unexpectedly walked off from their home. The child was found safe in a neighbor’s back yard.
“The mom was extremely grateful and offered to buy Lando a hamburger for his efforts.
”The K-9 teams are an invaluable asset to the police departments and the community. They are highly trained and are effective in assisting officers in many areas to make their jobs easier.”
MIKE CERVANTES, Urbana Police Department
“K-9 HUNTER had a mean bark, but was a very kind-hearted dog with no real bite in him. He was a fantastic tracker and an even better drug sniffer.
“Despite all the drugs he found and bad guys he tracked down, what I remember most about him is the time he spent being an ambassador to the C-U community and a wonderful companion.
“He was always a big hit at school demonstrations, community events and around the department with city staff and other officers because he was docile and loved human interaction.
“At home, he was loved greatly by my wife and kids and was simply just part of the family. He did all this work unwittingly and returned unconditional love for the reward of only some belly rubs, treats and throwing a ball or playing tug with him.
“He was a great cop and became my best friend for the time we were together. It was an honor being his handler. He is missed by my family as well as the Loschen family, who had him before me.”
CORY CHRISTENSEN, Champaign County Sheriff’s Office
“My K-9 partner, LESAN, is a five-and-a-half-year-old German Shepard from the Czech Republic. Lesan is a full-service police K-9, meaning he is trained in the detection of illegal narcotics, tracking, article searches and apprehension.
“When reflecting on unforgettable anecdotes about other K-9 teams I have worked with, numerous stories come to mind. One recent memory involves a retired K-9 from CCSO, who I will leave unnamed, that had the uncanny ability to always relieve himself when local K-9 teams would conduct school sweeps, or better yet, inside any building. This K-9 could easily ‘clear out a hallway.’
“Lesan has assisted in taking large amounts of illegal narcotics off the street, locating criminals and discarded evidence. One particular moment I will never forget was shortly after Lesan and I began our time on patrol, following two months of training at Mid-Pro Canine in Tilton.
“Lesan was asked to assist the Illinois State Police on a traffic stop in Champaign County. Lesan conducted a free air sniff on the exterior of the stopped vehicle, which was making a round trip from California to Ohio and back to California in a very short amount of time.
“Lesan alerted to a sub speaker box in the trunk of the stopped vehicle. It was discovered that a very large amount of U.S. currency, used by narcotic traffickers from California, had been concealed inside of the box. Instances like this are a prime example of the power of a K-9’s nose and their drive to complete a task.
“If one hasn’t been a K-9 handler, it is hard to describe the bond that forms between the handler and K-9.
“It still amazes me that when I get sent to a ‘priority call for service,’ Lesan is able to sense my adrenaline pumping and begins barking and whining while placing his head directly above mine.”
JORDAN BARNEY, Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office
“My partner is a German Shepherd who will be 6 this year. When the sheriff’s department purchased him from Tony Piatt at Mid-Pro Canine in Tilton, his name was Dax.
“Being a shepherd, both Tony and I agreed it was only appropriate to keep his name as DAX SHEPHERD.
“Dax stays busy at work — he has tracked multiple fleeing subjects, found several firearms which had been thrown from moving vehicles and also while the suspects were on foot, and finally, on several occasions, he has helped with multiple-pound drug seizures.”