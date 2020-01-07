DANVILLE — A Bismarck man has been charged with several felony offenses related to his alleged ongoing sexual abuse of a minor.
Gaurav Kumar, 34, was criminally charged Monday in Vermilion County Circuit Court with seven counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse and exposure to pornographic material.
He was arrested Friday and is being held in the Vermilion County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bond. He’s due back in court Jan. 21.
State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said the charges stemmed from activity that allegedly happened between June 2014 and March 2016 with a child over whom Kumar had supervisory authority.
The allegations came to the attention of authorities last month when the alleged victim wrote a school report about being sexually assaulted. As mandated reporters, school officials notified the Department of Children and Family Services and the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department launched an investigation.
Lacy said Kumar made admissions that led to the charges. If convicted of the most serious — predatory criminal sexual assault — he faces six to 60 years in prison.
As a condition of his bond, Kumar was ordered to surrender his passport and to have no contact with the victim and several other children under 18, Lacy said.
Lacy said Kumar had no prior criminal record.