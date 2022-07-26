DANVILLE — A former Bismarck man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for grooming and repeatedly sexually assaulting his wife's preteen daughter.
Vermilion County Judge Charles Hall sentenced Gaurav "Gary" Kumar, 36, on Monday. He had pleaded guilty in April to one count of predatory criminal sexual assault. He will also have to register as a sex offender for life, according to Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy.
The offense to which Kumar pleaded guilty is a Class X felony, and he must serve 85 percent of his sentence, she said.
“The court heard evidence that Kumar met the victim’s mother and they got married when the victim was 11,” Lacy said.
Almost immediately, Kumar began grooming, then assaulting the victim repeatedly, she said.
“The victim kept the secret of these attacks for five years due to Kumar’s coercion and threats of violence,” Lacy said.
The victim eventually disclosed the assaults to a teacher, who contacted state authorities and the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies arrested Kumar in January 2020.