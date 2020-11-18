CHAMPAIGN — It’s still in the early stages, but local officials and organizers hope one day to have a trail of murals and markers noting Black history in Champaign County.
And it could begin with a mobile mural on an MTD bus.
In collaboration with the University of Illinois College of Fine & Applied Arts and MTD, Visit Champaign County submitted a proposal for a state grant to re-imagine a mural that used to be in north Champaign as a wrap on a bus.
“There’s a lot of deep admiration and respect for the mural that was done by Angela Rivers,” Visit Champaign County President Jayne DeLuce said at Tuesday’s Champaign City Council meeting.
It would also include an educational component on the inside of the bus, she said, and if approved, the bus mural could be completed by January.
The bus mural was seen as an opportunity to get a mural created quickly, as the cold weather will push future murals to the spring.
Organizers hope to eventually create a heritage trail with several murals that highlight local Black history.
Another is planned for inside the Champaign Park District’s Martens Center, which is scheduled to open in spring 2022.
And organizers also suggested the Washington Street viaduct, downtown and on North First Street.
DeLuce said it could also include historic buildings, public art, churches and parks throughout Champaign County.
“There is a lot of history and a lot of people that will be involved,” she said, including community members, the Champaign Park District, the Champaign County Black Chamber of Commerce, Buy Black Chambana, Krannert Center and 40 North. “That part is just beginning.”
DeLuce said most murals would likely be placed on private buildings with the goal of keeping them up for decades.
“You want to be able to create a building mural that is going to be here for decades to come,” she said. “We can’t guarantee 30-40 years from now what will happen, but we do want to select with areas that will be as permanent as possible.”