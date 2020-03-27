GEORGETOWN — Fire officials were back Friday combing through the ruins of a vacant house that exploded on Georgetown’s south side Thursday night.
“There is nothing left,” Vermilion County Sheriff’s Capt. Mike Hartshorn said of the house at 6652 Old Dam Road.
At 7:53 p.m., first responders received multiple calls of explosions in the area which could felt as far away as Sidell, about 13 miles to the southwest, and Oakwood, about 10 miles to the northwest.
Hartshorn said multiple area volunteer fire departments turned out to help Georgetown firefighters keep the blaze under control but there was no hope of saving the house, which was believed to be unoccupied.
“It is believed that the power and a propane gas tank were hooked up,” Hartshorn said, adding that the owners do not live locally.
The State Fire Marshal’s office was called to lead the investigation into the cause of the explosion and fire but the sheriff’s department would handle any criminal investigation should that become necessary.
Fire crews remained on site searching the debris until about 1:30 a.m. Friday, Hartshorn said.