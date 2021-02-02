RANTOUL — William and Melinda Earhart lost everything when fire consumed their home in Matteson last week.
The couple didn’t even have time to put on shoes when they ran from the residence.
Their pets — an 18-year-old dog named Sophia and an 10-month-old cat named Romey — were also victims of the blaze.
“I had that dog so long,” Melinda Earhart said through tears.
The couple had just gone to bed around midnight last Tuesday.
“I had taken my sleeping medicine,” she said. “Luckily I hadn’t gone to sleep.”
She heard crackling noises and thought they were caused by their playful cat that liked to get into things.
“I thought it was him, and I told him to cut it out,” Melinda Earhart said.
“I looked up and saw that our curtains were on fire. I woke my husband, and we tried to grab what we could. I had shorts on and a shirt, no shoes. He had no shoes on.”
The trailer, which they owned and where they had lived for all of the seven years they were married, was a total loss. The Earharts also lost their two vehicles that were parked next to the home.
Melinda said a fire marshal found the fire started due to an electrical problem.
“Luckily my son (Kristopher Williams) had just moved out,” she said. “But all his stuff got destroyed.”
The Earharts are now living with her oldest daughter, Heather Davidson, in Rantoul until they can get back on their feet. A former Rantoul resident, she said they plan to stay in the community.
Her daughter and husband have five children, and Heather does day care, “so we have my other grandkids here.”
It’s not exactly a quiet atmosphere for anyone trying to recover from such a tragedy.
The fire sent Melinda, 51, to the hospital, where she was in shock. She suffered a nervous breakdown the next day.
She suffered from burns to her eyes, and William, who is 54, burned his nose.
William had been working two jobs in the Matteson area, which is just south of Chicago. They included a Shell gas station and at Bed Bath and Beyond, where he had worked for 16 years before recently being furloughed.
Melinda is disabled and unable to work. Her husband is trying to find a job in the Rantoul area.
Her daughter has set up a GoFundMe page under the name of Chelsea Francois. She can also be reached via Facebook.
In addition to needing to replace their possessions, including their vehicles, the Earharts face a $5,000 bill to have the burned-out trailer removed from the lot.
“I’m so grateful for the help,” Melinda said, “and all the love and support we’ve had.”