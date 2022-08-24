URBANA — A Champaign County jury will have to decide Thursday if it believes a Bloomington man’s denials about possessing a gun when he ran from police years ago.
“I ran. I hope it’s not wrong that I ran. Yes, I was wearing a bulletproof vest. It was just a security vest,” said Kenneth Williams, telling a jury he had been shot before and wore the vest for protection.
However, Williams, 36, said that a gun police found very near his path of flight was not his.
Williams was the final witness Wednesday in his trial in which he’s accused of being an armed habitual criminal.
The charge alleges that on May 4, 2016, he possessed a gun with a laser sight at a time when he had two prior felony convictions. If convicted of the Class X felony, he faces between six and 60 years in prison.
The trial is Williams’ second for the May 2016 offense. In a February 2019 trial in which he represented himself, Williams was convicted of one count of being an armed habitual criminal and acquitted of a second count of the same crime that allegedly happened in April 2016.
After a lengthy sentencing hearing linking Williams to other shootings in Champaign between 2014 and 2016, some of which were apparently sparked by Williams’ desire to avenge his brother’s 2015 murder in Champaign, then-Judge Tom Difanis sent him to prison for 30 years.
In 2020, a state appeals court threw out the conviction and sentence, finding that Difanis failed to fully apprise Williams of all the rights he had at the time he fired his public defender and decided to represent himself.
That ruling sent the case back to Champaign County and Rosenbaum.
Williams had previously acted as his own attorney in a 2016 trial on a different charge of being an armed habitual criminal and was convicted. He is still serving the 10-year sentence he received for that.
Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar started his case Tuesday with evidence from a woman who identified Williams as the person who stood outside her home on Hedge Road in Champaign on April 13, 2016, and fired multiple rounds down the street.
While that testimony involved the count on which Williams was acquitted, the judge allowed the jury to hear limited testimony about what happened that day and the gun used.
The woman testified that Williams, who she did not know but remembered, fired “too many (shots) to count” from a black and silver gun.
Later, in the state’s case, a state crime lab weapons expert said that the black and silver gun police found May 4 in a backyard on North McKinley Avenue moments after capturing the fleeing Williams in that yard was the same 9 mm Smith & Wesson that fired the 34 shots on Hedge Road three weeks earlier.
Another state crime lab expert testified that DNA found on the gun and its magazine were consistent with Williams’ DNA.
To counter that, Williams called his own expert, who addressed the possibility of the “secondary transfer” of DNA.
On cross-examination by Lozar about it being the same gun, Williams had no explanation.
Asked if it was just coincidence that his DNA was on that gun, Williams said, “I never disagreed with the DNA results, but I’m not sure how they got there.”
Williams testified he did not hear the pursuing officers as they yelled, “Stop, police,” as he bounded over fences and through yards. He said he ran because he was scared and didn’t see the officers were wearing marked police vests.
“Once I seen they were officers, I stopped,” he said.