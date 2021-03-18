FARMER CITY — The family of a first-grade girl with Down syndrome is suing the Blue Ridge school district, alleging it failed to protect their daughter from being sexually abused by a 14-year-old boy on a school bus during the 2019-20 school year.
The civil lawsuit also alleged the bus driver and aides allowed the girl to leave the bus with the boy, who was later found to be in possession of her underwear.
The boy was prosecuted by the state last year, placed under the guardianship of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, sentenced to five years of probation and directed to have no contact with the girl, according to the lawsuit.
The federal lawsuit filed this week doesn’t identify either the girl or the boy, as they are both minors.
“The perpetrator has been criminally investigated, charged and punished, and no one’s held the school accountable for what’s happened on their bus,” said Jeff Green, the family’s Peoria-based attorney.
While he said it’s unclear if the employees weren’t trained, were improperly trained or ignored their training, “we know one thing is that whatever system they had to monitor this bus, or to ensure these kids’ safety — that system is broken.”
“The idea that these kinds of things could’ve happened repeatedly on a bus with this kind of supervision is unfathomable,” Green said.
Blue Ridge Superintendent Hillary Stanifer said the district hasn’t yet received the 22-page lawsuit.
“Once received, it will be forwarded to our attorney for review and response,” she said.
According to the girl’s individualized education plan, she had an assigned bus seat where she was supposed to be with an aide and buckled into a car seat, the lawsuit alleges.
The boy was captured on security footage “repeatedly placing Jane Doe on his lap, at times positioning her so they were face-to-face, and fondling, hugging, touching and kissing her,” according to the lawsuit.
It alleges that the aides, Alesia Zander and Lori Beck, “often moved out of (the girl’s) seat specifically so that (the boy) could sit with (her), allowing him to engage in the above-described sexual misconduct,” and that the bus driver, Donald Freeman, “permitted the same behavior.”
The lawsuit also alleges that an aide didn’t always ride with the girl on the bus and that they twice allowed the girl to get off the bus with the boy.
According to the lawsuit, the girl’s parents became aware of the situation around March 17, 2020, when law enforcement informed them that their daughter’s underwear had been found in the boy’s possession.
That happened while authorities were investigating a report from the boy’s parents that he had been sexually abusing his younger sister.
The district, the lawsuit alleges, “has failed to conduct its own investigation” or “proactively offer her any academic, counseling, or other counseling or accommodations.”
The girl no longer rides the bus to school, according to the lawsuit, and “she has suffered increased wetting accidents, nightmares and increased anger.”