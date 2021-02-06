CHAMPAIGN — The body of an Indiana man who had been reported missing earlier in the week was found Friday near Interstate 74 in Vermilion County.
A release from Illinois State Police identified the man as Justin Marcinko, 42, of Covington, Ind. It said his body was found about 4:45 p.m. Friday.
The release said Mr. Marcinko’s family had reported him missing Wednesday both on social media and with Covington police.
Members of the Division of Criminal Investigation for Zone 5 are investigating and no additional information will be released at this time.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any knowledge of it is asked to contact state police at ISP.Zone05. Media@illinois.gov.