URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly shot three men and robbed two of them is being held in the county jail in lieu of $150,000 bond.
Gregory Sappington, 38, of the 1100 block of Beardsley Avenue was arraigned Friday on three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and two counts of armed robbery.
The charges stemmed from an incident about 10:30 p.m. Nov. 21 in the 600 block of Alabama Avenue in Champaign.
Residents reported hearing shots fired, but police couldn’t immediately locate a crime scene.
As they were investigating, three men showed up at the hospital seeking treatment. All were treated and released.
The charges said Sappington allegedly took iPhones from two of the men while armed with a gun.
If convicted of armed robbery, he faces 21 to 45 years in prison; penalties for conviction of the other charges range from six to 30 years in prison.
Sappington was told to be back in court April 7.