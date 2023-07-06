URBANA — An Urbana man who has failed to appear for court in a number of cases involving property crimes and illegal driving has had new charges added to his growing list.
Judge Brett Olmstead on Thursday declined a request to release Clayton Mabry, 21, who listed an address in the 100 block of Scottswood Drive, without bail, citing his “continuing pattern of burglary and theft.”
Mabry was arrested early Wednesday in Urbana by University of Illinois police officers who were investigating him for a crime that happened earlier this year. Learning that he had failed to appear in a traffic case, a felony case of possession of methamphetamine and two different misdemeanor theft cases, officers took him to jail.
On Thursday, the state’s attorney’s office added three new felony counts against him for crimes that he allegedly committed earlier this spring in the Campustown area.
He was charged with two counts of burglary for entering an apartment building in the 500 block of South Third Street, Champaign, intending to steal, on April 26 and May 14.
First Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said in both instances, police linked Mabry to the theft of tools and materials from four different apartments where contractors were doing remodeling work.
Mabry was also charged with criminal damage to property for allegedly using a tool to break a window on a sedan May 15 in the 200 block of East John Street.
Olmstead said he understood that Mabry is accused of property crimes as opposed to violence against people, but said his failure to come to court when ordered and alleged continuing criminal conduct made some bond necessary.
Olmstead set bond at $20,000 in his new case and told him to return to court next month.