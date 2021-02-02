St. JOSEPH — A bridge just west of St. Joseph over Interstate 74 is closed indefinitely after it was struck by an oversized load, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.
IDOT encouraged drivers to avoid Champaign County Road 2000 East and instead use 1800 East, 1900 East or 2200 East.
The bridge was damaged Jan. 20, spokesman Paul Wappel said, and sustained “significant damage.”
“It was a hit and run,” he said.
The road will be closed until the bridge is replaced, he said, and in the meantime, it has been shored up with cables and a beam.
The replacement could take a couple years, Wappel said.