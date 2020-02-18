ARCOLA — A man who fled from police in Douglas County early Tuesday afternoon was arrested for traffic-related offenses after crashing his vehicle.
A release from Douglas County Sheriff Joshua Blackwell said he and fellow deputies were notified at 12:47 p.m. by Illinois State Police that a Ford Escape had fled from a traffic stop done by a trooper on Interstate 57 near Arcola.
Authorities learned that the vehicle was operated by Keith J. Rucker, 25, who has ties to Savoy and Carbondale, and that it was traveling in the country north of Arcola.
Five minutes later, Blackwell tried to stop the sport utility vehicle, but Rucker allegedly failed to stop for the sheriff’s emergency lights, sparking a brief pursuit that ended when Rucker lost control of the SUV, rolling it over four times.
Apparently uninjured, Rucker was arrested and issued tickets for fleeing and eluding a police officer, reckless driving, speeding more than 26 mph over the limit, driving with a suspended license and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. A passenger in his vehicle was treated on scene and released.
Rucker was released from the jail in Tuscola after posting bond. He is due back in court March 19.