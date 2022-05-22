The eighth class of the Champaign County Bar Association’s “Pillars of the Bar” has a collective 163 years of legal experience. Its members range in age from 59 to 92 and each has made contributions to the profession too numerous to mention in this space.
They join an elite group of 33 men and three women who have already been similarly honored since 2006. On Wednesday, members of the bar association will fete them at the Law Day & Pillars Induction Dinner at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign.
A look at this year’s class:
Harold A. Baker
At 92, Harold Baker of Champaign has the most legal experience in this year’s pillars.
After service in the U.S. Navy, Baker graduated in 1956 from the University of Illinois College of Law and embarked on a 66-year-long illustrious run in the legal profession.
His rich career began in private practice at a Champaign firm that bore his name. He was there 22 years before being appointed by President Jimmy Carter to the federal bench in 1978.
As an attorney, Baker concentrated in civil litigation in Illinois and federal courts. For more than 20 years, he served on a State Supreme Court committee dealing with instructions of law in civil cases.
In 1975, he served as senior counsel to the President’s Commission on CIA Activities in the United States, known as the Rockefeller Commission, to investigate abuses within the intelligence agency.
At home, he was a longtime member of the Champaign school board and Champaign Rotary and an adjunct law professor at his alma mater. There, he and fellow Professor Prentice Marshall, who also went on to serve as a federal judge, developed what UI law students now know as the trial advocacy program to give them practical courtroom experience.
Baker served as a federal judge for the Eastern District of Illinois in Danville and later the Central District, with a home base in Urbana, for almost 44 years, taking senior status in 1994 but remaining an active jurist until earlier this year.
Among his many duties was an appointment by the Supreme Court to the U.S. Foreign Surveillance Court from 1995 to 2005 and the Alien Terrorist Removal Court from 2008 to 2018.
He also worked on several committees to help computerize the records of the federal district court.
Baker and his wife of 71 years, Dorothy, live in Champaign. They have three children and six grandchildren.
Wendy Shields Bauer
Wendy Bauer, 72, of Champaign, embraced the law a little later in life than her fellow pillars.
With a double major in geological and political science in hand from the University of Illinois- Chicago, she entered the working world as a land use planner before transitioning to selling real estate.
After 12 years in that profession, she switched gears and became a legal secretary for the late Sam Erwin, a member of the 2006 inaugural pillar class, who encouraged her to attend law school.
Graduating from the UI College of Law in 1989 at age 39, Bauer joined the prestigious local Champaign firm now known as Meyer Capel, where she practiced for six years.
In 1996, Bauer became one of the “founding mothers” of Nally, Haasis, Jordan & Bauer, the first all-female legal partnership in Champaign County, where she worked for 17 years.
She focused on real estate, business law, estate planning and estate administration.
During her legal practice, Bauer has been involved in many community activities, including service as a trustee and vice president of the board of Countryside School; Girl Scout Brownie troop leader; various posts at Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church; and secretary of the Champaign County Bar Association.
She also served as the Champaign County public guardian, representing the interests of disabled folks who have no one else to take care of their affairs, and on the board of the Sangamon Valley Public Water District.
Bauer retired from Nally, Bauer, Feinen and Mann in 2013 and spent a year as a solo practitioner before illness forced her retirement in 2014.
She has been married for 45 years to Bob Bauer. They have one daughter and two granddaughters.
Heidi Ladd
Heidi Ladd, 65, of rural Champaign County, spent her entire 38-year legal career in one building, the Champaign County Courthouse in downtown Urbana.
Starting as an assistant in the office of State’s Attorney Tom Difanis following her 1982 graduation from the UI College of Law, Ladd distinguished herself as a capable and well-respected prosecutor.
She handled virtually all kinds of cases, including traffic, child abuse and neglect, and felonies, working her way up to a lead prosecutor who handled the most horrific crimes.
Based on her own interest in the nascent field of DNA as a tool for identification, Ladd developed an expertise in the science and taught the complex subject matter to fellow attorneys and judges across the country.
In 1999, circuit judges in the Sixth Circuit appointed Ladd to an associate judgeship, which she held until 2004, when voters promoted her to a circuit judgeship. She presided over civil cases for about five years before handling felonies and delinquencies for the remainder of her years on the bench. She retired in 2020.
With a passion for sharing her knowledge and love of the law, Ladd has taught in the UI College of Law trial advocacy program and advanced trial advocacy for the Illinois Appellate Prosecutor’s Office since 1993. The UI College of Law honored her in 2009 with its ‘Distinguished Alumna’ award and again in 2019 with its ‘Bench and Bar Award.’
Ladd also served from 2008 to 2021 on the Supreme Court committee which drafted the Illinois rules of evidence, adopted by the court in 2010. And in 2019, she served on the Governor’s Forensic Science Task Force.
For 40 years, Ladd has been married to Rick Huls. They have been the proud owners of several German Shepherds, including their current charge, Cody.
John Thies
John Thies, 59, the youngest of this year’s pillars, has packed in a lot of accomplishments in his 34-year legal career.
A member of a four-generation law firm based in Urbana that bears his families’ names — Webber & Thies P.C., Thies concentrates in business and general litigation.
He is one of the five children of the late Richard Thies, a revered Urbana lawyer who died a year ago and was in the 2006 inaugural class of pillars. Thies’ brother, David Thies, was also named a pillar five years ago.
Thies graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a bachelor’s degree in economics from Indiana University before returning to his home county for law school.
For many years, the 1988 graduate of the UI College of Law has been active in the Illinois State Bar Association, serving as its president from 2012 to 2013.
He has also served as president of the National Caucus of State Bar Associations and president of Land of Lincoln Legal Aid, which exists to provide legal representation in certain areas of the law to those who cannot otherwise afford it.
By appointment of the Illinois Supreme Court, Thies has served on a number of committees aimed at improving the legal profession and its image.
Outside the law, he’s served on local boards for the Cunningham Children’s Home Foundation, Champaign-Urbana Community Schools Foundation, the Urbana Free Library, the Champaign-Urbana Kiwanis Club, and the United Way of Champaign County.
In college, Thies interned in Washington, D.C., with U.S. Sen. Alan Dixon, D-Ill., and was a field director for the campaign of former Congressman Terry Bruce.
He has attended three Summer Olympics, including the fateful 1972 games in Munich during which 11 Israeli athletes and coaches were killed and where his sister, Nancy Thies Marshall was competing as a gymnast. Brother David was on that trip serving as his sister’s piano accompanist for her floor exercise.
Thies was also honored with the UI College of Law’s ‘Distinguished Alumnus Award’ in 2016.
He and his wife, Terry, have been married for 30 years and have two daughters. They live in Urbana.