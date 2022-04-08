Listen to this article

LODA — A 19-year-old Buckley woman died in in a single-vehicle accident Thursday night near Loda.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Hannah Luening was pronounced dead at 11:35 p.m. in the emergency room at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Preliminary autopsy results indicate she died from multiple blunt-force injuries she received during the crash.

Northrup said Miss Luening was near the intersection of county roads 200 N and 200 E on the western end of Loda when her vehicle left the road, hit a culvert and rolled over several times, ejecting her in the process.

The accident is under investigation by Northrup's office and the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department.

