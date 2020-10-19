DANVILLE — Danville police are investigating two shootings and an armed robbery — all apparently unrelated — from Sunday that left two men injured and one man arrested.
About 1:35 a.m., police responded to the 900 block of Chandler Street, where they found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his back and an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.
The men said they were inside a residence when someone outside shot at the house, hitting them. Both Danville men were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police have no suspect.
About 2:15 p.m. Sunday, a man entered the Quick Stop Tobacco Shop, 1403 E. Main St., displayed a handgun and demanded cash from an employee. The robber made off with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was physically harmed.
He was described as Black, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and blue jogging pants with red and white stripes.
About 3:10 p.m., police were sent to a home in the 600 block of Harmon Street, where several people said the homeowner became angry, threatened them with a gun and fired a shot inside. The residents got out without being hurt.
Police surrounded the house and made contact with Clarence Hardimon, 66, the owner, who surrendered to them.
Inside the home, police found three handguns, one of which had been reported stolen. Hardimon was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of stolen firearm and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.