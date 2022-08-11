CHAMPAIGN — The twin cities, especially Champaign, are stepping up late-night enforcement in their downtown areas in response to an influx of “large, sometimes unruly” gatherings there.
According to Champaign Deputy Police Chief Tom Petrilli, illegal activity tends to follow: public consumption of alcohol and cannabis, pedestrians blocking roadways, disorderly conduct and active fighting, he said on Wednesday.
Petrilli gave a rundown of the issue at this month’s Champaign County Community Coalition meeting, listing some of the strategies his department is taking to disrupt the downtown crowds, which tend to appear on weekend nights.
Champaign police are reallocating some of their patrol officers to “have more of a presence downtown,” Petrilli said, and assigning uniformed and plainclothes officers through overtime details.
The department is partnering with Illinois State Police and other local law enforcement agencies for help, he said, while increasing enforcement for speeding and driving under the influence in the area.
The city is rerouting inbound traffic in the downtown area starting at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays and asking owners of downtown parking lots to monitor their properties.
“I myself worked last weekend; it was quite enjoyable downtown,” Petrilli said. “And that’s the goal, to return to that type of environment.”
Urbana, too, is ramping up enforcement downtown for these late-night parties, Interim Deputy Chief Matt Bain said.
“The Urbana parking deck seems to be a popular place to gather,” Bain said. “Drinking, smoking, fights, things of that nature.”
Coalition emcee and Champaign Community Relations Manager Tracy Parsons called the downtown gatherings the next thing police departments have to “disrupt and eliminate,” and hopes students’ return to the University of Illinois campus won’t exacerbate them.
“You really have to see or experience to understand the significance of this crisis today,” Parsons said. “When you talk about 200 to 300 people gathering, I don’t know where this has been learned that it’s OK and this is cool to do.
“It is the most unacceptable thing we’re experiencing.”
Crime data, new initiatives
The rate of Champaign-Urbana shooting incidents in 2022 continues to compare favorably to last year’s record gun violence.
Champaign police responded to 13 shots-fired incidents in July 2022, eight of which produced property damage. Nine individuals were struck by gunfire, and one of them was killed. That brings the year’s total to 81 shots-fired incidents, about half as many as there were this time last year.
Urbana responded to five confirmed shootings last month, with one injury. With one more confirmed shooting in August, the Urbana Police Department has responded to 31 shots-fired incidents this year.
Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said his department has responded to five shots-fired incidents this year, all involving property damage, also a drop from last year. The sheriff’s office is in the middle of a hiring push, since the department’s currently down about 18 correctional officers.
University of Illinois police Chief Alice Cary said her department is readying for an increase in mental health responses as students return to campus. Apparently, Champaign might be the next to adopt a co-responder model blending behavioral health professionals and police officers, like the UI and Urbana police.
“We understand the value of having people in the behavioral health field respond to people’s needs, because they can respond oftentimes better equipped than a police officer,” Petrilli said on Wednesday. “We are interested in pursuing that initiative, and that’s something we’re scheduled to go forward with next month in front of council, to execute an agreement between Rosecrance and the city of Champaign.”