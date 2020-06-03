We tagged along with Rev. Willie Comer for Monday's protest. Watch our video story by clicking here
CHAMPAIGN — Early in the day on Tuesday, the Rev. Willie Comer fired off a text he never would’ve imagined he’d send when he arrived in Champaign from the South Side of Chicago 11 years ago.
The message was to Champaign police Chief Anthony Cobb, a day after Comer marched through the streets with a sea of protesters in the wake of the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
“I texted him a prayer, just covering him and the officers, because they’re working overtime and they’re spending a lot of time trying to keep peace,” he said. “He texted me back and said, ‘Thank you,’ and that right in that time was the moment he needed it.”
Comer understands exactly why blood is boiling across the country, as it was in front of Macy’s at Market Place Mall on Sunday afternoon, when a row of Champaign police officers with pepper-spray canisters stood in between a few hundred angry protesters and the store’s smashed windows.
He understands the feeling of not being heard. He knows what it’s like to be pulled out of his own car by police officers, suspected of misdeeds when he’d done nothing wrong.
He even understands why pent-up frustration can lead to rioting and looting, even if he doesn’t agree with the method.
“I could have been Ahmaud Arbery. I could’ve been George Floyd,” said Comer, who leads East Central Illinois Youth for Christ and Midnight Basketball, organizations that largely serve black teenagers.
“It could’ve been me. When I talk to young people, I get it and I understand it and I know what they’re going through. It has become normalized behavior for us, and we have been living this out.”
He didn’t think he’d stand between protesters and police on Sunday when he left his home a few hours after finishing his online sermon for Berean Covenant Church. After all, the protester’s plight is one he’s felt throughout his life.
When he arrived, though, he realized that the tenor of the protests was one in which the message could be lost.
“I did not intend on going over there to get in the middle of the protesters and the police. That was not my plan,” he said. “I went over there just to kind of see how I could help.
“But when I got there and I saw that the protesters were engaging with the police, I didn’t think about it anymore, I just kind of moved and started grabbing people and said, ‘I get it, I understand, but I can’t lose you today. We’re not going to have you locked up, we’re not going to have you hurt today. We can’t have that. You have children, you have a life outside of here, we just can’t do that.’”
A few years ago, he might’ve reacted differently.
Twice, he’d been pulled out of his car in Chicago. The first time came shortly after he’d arrived home from military duty and was still serving in the Illinois National Guard. He was told to get out of his car, he said, and then to sit on the curb while his vehicle was searched. Six or seven police officers arrived on the scene.
“I was asked, ‘Whose car is this?’” Comer said. “I told them it was my car, and they told me I was lying.”
Finally, they checked his registration and apologized.
When he was a youth pastor, he was driving a young congregation member home late at night when he was again pulled over and was told that he hadn’t stopped at a stop sign, and his car was searched. The officer found a purse, and assumed it was stolen.
“They just went crazy,” Comer said. “I had to share with them that I’m married and that was probably my wife’s purse, and if they looked in the purse, it would have information about my wife.”
Comer moved to Champaign from Chicago in 2009, just as Kiwane Carrington was being laid to rest. Carrington, a 15-year-old African American, was killed by a Champaign police officer outside of his aunt’s home in 2009 in what was ruled an accidental shooting.
For Comer, it was another example that proved to him what he already knew about an unfair and unjust system.
“It changes your psyche,” he said. “You stop trusting police officers. Instead of trusting them and believing in them, you start fearing them. And when you start fearing them, you move into a mindset of, ‘How do I protect myself from them?’ And that’s how you end up in this situation where we end up with innocent men being killed, being murdered on the street. As soon as we see a white police officer approach, we’re in defense mode, because we know that it could be the end of my life.”
That mistrust then compounds problems concerning community violence, he said, because people are less willing to call police that they see as the enemy.
The killing of Kiwane Carrington prompted the creation of the Champaign Community Coalition, an organization that brings together local leaders across Champaign-Urbana, including local police chiefs. When Comer became involved with the coalition, it began to change his relationship with local police.
Changes still need to be made, he knows. The difference, though, is that conversations are generally happening. Comer praised Cobb, who is black, for showing solidarity on Monday, kneeling with the protesters in front of the Champaign police station.
“I thought he was amazing through that,” he said. “This has been a total turnaround from 2009 to now, to be able to have the police chiefs in a room and you can talk about the violence and the situations that are happening in the community.”
The COVID-19 pandemic, though, has put those conversations on hold. That’s led to anger and confusion concerning Aleyah Lewis, a black woman whose altercation with Urbana police and subsequent arrest April 10 was caught on video. Normally, Comer said, conversations between Urbana police and community leaders would have already happened.
“Right now, it just leaves the community up in arms because no one really knows what happened and what’s going on,” he said, “so we’re left to speculate what the situation is.”
In some ways, that situation reflects the nation as a whole. People don’t feel listened to, Comer said, and little has been said on the federal level to make them feel heard. He doesn’t know exactly what needs to happen next, locally or nationally, but after thousands marched across the streets of Champaign-Urbana and millions demonstrated across the nation, he’s hopeful that people are ready to demand real change.
“It’s been exciting for me to see African American people come together in places like this rally,” he said. “And not only African American people, but other ethnicities, because I believe that’s the only way things are going to change. Black, white, Latino, we all have to come together and say, ‘Wait a minute, these injustices cannot continue to happen.’ And then when that happens, then change will happen.”