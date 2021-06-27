Called to Serve: 10 local law enforcement officers on their journey to the job
Debuting today: “Called to Serve,” a weekly News-Gazette series in which local law enforcement officers share stories about their journey to the job with Editor Jeff D’Alessio.
Have someone you'd like us to reach out to? We take requests at jdalessio@news-gazette.com.
SGT. MATT McKINNEY
Urbana Police
"When I was 10 years old and living in Fountain Valley, Calif., I was rustled out of bed very early one morning by my mom. As we got in the car, she explained to me that her business, a non-profit called California Elwyn, had been broken into so she needed to go over and assess what was taken.
"Since my dad was working nights at that time, I was lucky enough to be dragged out of bed to go with.
"When we arrived, there were three or four squad cars. My mom asked me to wait in the car, but with all the excitement, there was no way I could stay put.
"I got out when she was preoccupied and listened to some of the police officers’ conversations.
"I heard a couple of the guys saying they couldn’t figure out how the person got in. There were no broken windows, unlocked doors or signs of entry.
"At that moment, I became determined to figure it out. Knowing that there were usually pallets stacked behind the business — perfect for an adventurous kid to climb on (not that I did it before) — I went back there.
"When I got behind the business, I found several pallets stacked toward the roof ladder. Like any 10-year-old, I continued climbing up to the roof of the business. When I got to the top, I found that the lock to the roof access to the building had been cut and was still standing wide open.
"By this point, most of the officers on scene were starting to clear up and leave. But as several were getting into their cars, I made it to the front of the building and yelled down to them: 'Found it.'
"My mom yelled back 'Get down from there.'
"When I reached the bottom, I was met by three happy officers and an angry mom. They ended up finding bolt cutters and several other pieces of evidence, as well as the way the burglars accessed the building, thanks to a curious 10-year-old.
"They gave me a badge and told me I’ll probably get promoted to detective before they do. I remember thinking to myself how awesome it would be to climb on rooftops, drive cool cars, stay up all night solving crimes and helping people.
"Now, here I am almost 10 years into my law enforcement career, and I have been working night shift by choice the entire time.
"My 10-year-old self couldn’t be happier because I’m doing just what I hoped — climbing on rooftops, driving cool cars, staying up all night solving crimes and helping people."
SGT. JAMES CARTER
University of Illinois Police
“I was 32 when I knew I wanted to have a law enforcement career.
“I had many conversations with family, friends and co-workers throughout my life about the relationship between the police and the communities they serve. Those conversations became increasingly frustrating because most of the people I spoke with did not think it was possible to change the trajectory of that relationship dynamic.
“I disagreed then, and I still believe now that police officers can do a lot to improve these relationships. I firmly believe in being a part of the solution or efforts to improve something.
“It’s impossible to expect things to get better while you wait on somebody to do it for you.”
SGT. REBECCA GOODWIN
Mahomet Police
“I went through some trauma as a child. My parents divorced when I was young. I was the youngest of four children and during those difficult times, I felt like a burden to my family.
“As a teenager, I found myself angry quite often and didn’t understand why things always felt like they sucked. Going through those things as a child has helped me as an adult in having a better understanding of what the children I come into contact with now may be going through.
“I have always been the peace maker between others and found at a young age that it felt good and I was great at it. I knew that I was meant to do something with my life that involved helping others. It wasn’t until I was 23 and a single mother with a two-year-old child that I figured out that I wanted to be a police officer.
“I found my place back in Mahomet. Though I attended school here, I had moved away right after high school. In 2006, I came back. I love the community I live and work in.
"I manage the Mahomet Police Department Facebook page and have met some great people in the community. It's great to have the public reach out to us officers and treat us like regular people instead of just a robot in a uniform."
SGT. KURT BUCKLEY
Champaign Police
“When I was about 10, my family and I were walking on the second floor of a large shopping mall packed with people. I heard a loud commotion coming from the first floor and looked over the railing to see a group of people physically fighting.
“As I watched the fight, I saw my dad running down the escalator — which happened to be moving the opposite direction — toward the group. He tackled one of the participants, and security officers assisted with subduing the remaining few that were involved.
“Once everything was secure and the group was escorted away into the security office, my dad reappeared and we continued our shopping trip.
“I re-told that story many times to my awestruck fourth-grade classmates and felt like dad was a superhero. I was so impressed by dad’s desire to run toward a fight and bring order to a chaotic situation.
“Dad was an FBI agent at the time, so law enforcement was already familiar to me and was a profession that I greatly admired. That incident really stuck with me, and as I grew older, the call to law enforcement just grew stronger.
“My dad was the reason I became a police officer and I still think he's a superhero.”
SGT. NATHAN CHAPLIN
Will take over as Douglas County Sheriff on Thursday, when Josh Blackwell retires
“I wish I could pinpoint an exact time and place where the skies opened up and it dawned on me that I would become a police officer, but that wasn’t how it worked in my case.
“Upon leaving college, I had a short list of jobs I thought I might pursue, and police officer was among them. I had some previous experience working with special needs students at Eastern Illinois Area of Special Education and cherished my time with them, leading me to believe a career in public service would be ideal.
“A short time later, I was hired as a correctional officer at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. It was here that began to get a sense of what law enforcement was at its core, and saw how corrections, dispatch and patrol interacted as a cohesive unit.
"I was also taken aback by how many wonderful and dedicated people I was working around. I decided in these moments that I was interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement.
“While writing this, I was updated by a family member that when I was seven, I had apparently written ‘Police Officer’ on one of those ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ worksheets and produced evidence showing me that this was the case.
“Assuming the red crayon chicken-scratch was mine, my seven-year-old self knew all along."
DEP. LINDSEY BROSS
Piatt County Sheriff’s Office
“I remember my mom took a picture of me when I was 7 or 8 and I was wearing a police helmet and holding two western cap guns — I always enjoyed playing the good guy.
“In my teens, it was through my parents that I knew I wanted to be a public servant; both had served in the Air Force. I knew I wanted to go into a career that keeps people safe and helps them.
“It took me into my 20s before I figured out that I was going to be a police officer.”
SGT. BETSY ALFONSO
Urbana Police
“Growing up, I had no immediate family or family friends in law enforcement, so it was not on my career radar. I have always known I wanted a career where I was in a position to help people and work with the community.
“I was fascinated by police officers since DARE in elementary school and learned through that program that police officers are caring, friendly and tough when needed. I thought that law enforcement was neat, but honestly didn’t think it would suit me due to being a female and of small — I mean, very small — stature.
“In college, I decided to take some criminal justice courses since I still had the interest in that area. I really liked the classes and continued on to get a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
“I did an internship at a police department and knew through that experience that law enforcement was the path I wanted to take with my degree.
“I've been with Urbana Police for 10 years and have worked patrol and investigations. I am proud of the work that the men and women at Urbana Police do day in and day out for the community.”
CMDR. TERRY McCORD
Danville Police
“I first knew I wanted to be a police officer at 21. Once I realized what police did for their community and the difference a good officer could make, it really interested me.
“The person who influenced me at a young age was an officer by the name of Dave Phillips. Dave is the mayor of Tilton now and back when I was younger, he would allow me to ride along with him during his patrol in Tilton.
“He was a great influence on my decision to follow the law enforcement path. Dave never met a person he couldn’t talk to and treated everyone, bad and good, with respect.
“He was a great police officer and was a big reason I fell in love with law enforcement.”
SGT. MARCUS BEACH
Rantoul Police
“I first knew, at age 16 or 17, that I wanted to become a police officer and the man responsible for that decision was Officer Mike Schlosser, now retired and the current director of the UI Police Training Institute.
“As part of a high school class, I had to visit with a member of our local government to learn more about what they did. I chose to do a ride-along with my hometown police department in Rantoul.
“I had no idea what to expect. Mike picked me up at my house and I spent the next several hours learning about policing and seeing Mike’s passion and care for the citizens he was serving.
“Mike would later become one of my field training officers when I was hired 21 years ago at the Rantoul Police Department and was foundational in my development as an officer, trainer and supervisor.
"I still consider him a mentor to this day, and more importantly, my friend.”
LT. CURT APPERSON
Champaign County Sheriff’s Office
“Growing up, my neighbor down the street was a Champaign County deputy. I would see him in his squad car, see him in uniform and all the kids looking up to him not knowing that one day I would work alongside him.
“Then, when I was a freshman at Urbana High School, students took a survey. The purpose was to guide students on choosing a career. Essentially, one of my career suggestions was law enforcement.
“Shortly after this survey, I learned the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office was starting an Explorer post, which I immediately joined.
“During summer vacation, weekends and holidays, I rode along with sheriff’s deputies. Explorers also assisted in details such as fingerprinting at public events.
“After seeing what members of law enforcement do first-hand, I was hooked. I knew I wanted to serve the public as a police officer and make a career out of it."