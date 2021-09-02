Featured today in Part 11 of “Called to Serve,” a weekly N-G series in which law-enforcement officers share stories about their journey to the job with Editor Jeff D’Alessio: 1988 Monticello High grad MARK VOGELZANG, who was appointed Piatt County sheriff earlier this summer.
'It is truly a calling'
By MARK VOGELZANG
While in high school, I was interested in becoming an attorney and was looking for different ways to learn more about this career field. During my senior year, I joined a Law Enforcement Explorer program to learn more about law and really enjoyed the experience.
This initial exposure to law enforcement led me to doing numerous ride-alongs with the Champaign police while I attended the University of Illinois. After graduation, I started a career in sales but always had a desire to get into law enforcement.
In 1996, I decided to test for the Charleston Police Department and was subsequently hired there in June. One night while on patrol, two other officers were talking about submitting their lateral application to the Champaign Police Department so I decided to submit one as well.
In October 2000, I was hired by the Champaign Police Department. On July 1, 2021, I moved to the Piatt County Sheriff’s Department to serve out the term of retiring Sheriff Dave Hunt.
I have been very fortunate to switch roles every four to five years. I have enjoyed all of my roles, which included patrol, investigations, SWAT, firearms instructor, field training officer and supervisor, sergeant and lieutenant, among others.
My career has been very rewarding but one of the best parts of it has been the men and women I have worked with over the years. The people that get into this career do so for many reasons but those that remain have one common trait — they truly care and want to help people.
This is a career that will take you away from family on so many days that others get to spend time with their families — holidays, birthdays, anniversaries and sporting events, to name a few.
You won’t get rich in this job. Your sleep schedule will be interrupted many times over your career. You will be second guessed for your split-second decisions. Every call you go on could result in the ultimate sacrifice.
Even with all of these concerns, our officers and deputies go out each day because they want to make a difference. It is truly a calling.
Over the years, I have witnessed a lot of horrible things that thankfully a majority of the public does not have to see. On the flip side, I have seen a lot of positive things that officers and deputies do that the public does not get to see.
I have worked with officers that handle some horrific calls but then do all they can to help others during these tough times.
Officers use their money to purchase items that are stolen from victims. I have seen officers purchase items to help families that had items damaged from an accident or house fire. Officers have spent time repairing broken door frames or windows after a domestic disturbance or a burglary.
I am very proud to have worked with so many great men and women over the years and would encourage others who want to help people to look into this career.