From 'CHiPs' fan to Monticello's chief of police
I don’t remember how old I was when I decided I wanted to be a police officer, but I know I was in grade school. I would watch "CHiPs," "Hawaii Five-0" and "Knight Rider."
So, I decided I wanted to be in public service to help people and the best way was by being a police officer.
There was a time when I was growing up in Provo, Utah, that I wanted to be a firefighter. I was in high school and was looking out the window one afternoon. There was a log cabin house being built across the street and I noticed the trash pile next to it had caught fire. The fire was spreading up the outside wall so I ran across the street and started putting the fire out.
During the commotion, the guy building the house looked over the edge and asked what was going on. Then he saw the fire and got out of the structure.
I took a law enforcement class in high school and enjoyed it and learned a lot. During this time, I also did some ride-alongs with the local police department. Later, I did volunteer work at a neighboring town's police department while attending the Utah Valley State College Law Enforcement Academy.
During these experiences, I met many officers whom I can call friends that helped mentor me.
I realized I made the right career choice was when I worked in Mexico, Missouri, and responded to what was called out as a medical call. I was nearby and responded.
I think the young man was 12. He had been stabbed in the left leg and the “Dungeons & Dragons” dagger lacerated his femoral artery. I was able to hold pressure from there to the hospital, where he went into surgery and survived the injury. He later sent me a letter thanking me for saving his life.
When my son was in grade school, they had career day. At the time, I was at Mexico Public Safety, which meant we fought fires and did police work. One of the kids asked what job was most important.
My answer is the same today as it was then — being a dad.