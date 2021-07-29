Called to Serve, Part 6: Illinois State Trooper Garrett Reveal
Featured today in Part 6 of “Called to Serve,” a weekly N-G series in which law-enforcement officers share stories about their journey to the job with Editor Jeff D’Alessio: Tolono native and Illinois State Trooper GARRETT REVEAL of Pesotum-based District 10.
Know someone you'd like us to reach out to for an upcoming edition of Called to Serve? We take requests at jdalessio@news-gazette.com.
'I hope to show others there are better options for our futures, regardless of our pasts'
By GARRETT REVEAL
I don’t remember ever wanting to be a police officer when I grew up. In fact, the first time I realized that policing was the job for me, I was 25.
I always knew that I wanted a public service career in some form or fashion. My father was killed in the line of duty as a firefighter when I was 4 years old. As a child, I always heard stories about how great of a man he was, and about his commitment to helping others.
That fully inspired me to enter a life of service, though the decision to be a police officer came about due to other life experiences.
I didn’t have a positive upbringing. My mother battled drug addiction throughout my childhood.
Addiction brings with it a multitude of other obstacles, including time in the foster care system, financial hardships and emotional turmoil that children should not have to endure.
It wasn’t until I got hired by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office as a correctional officer in 2016 that I realized my past made it very easy for me to communicate with people from all walks of life.
I shared many of the same experiences with the inmates I encountered at work. I found that my starting point in life, and where I had risen to, allowed me to show them there was hope to build a better life and do more.
I felt a heavy desire, almost a need, at that point to dedicate my life to helping others through law enforcement. That landed me in the parking lot of the Illinois State Police Academy on a cold February day in 2018.
Now, almost four years into my career as a trooper, I can honestly say it has been the best decision of my life. My goals are simply to help others and show them we are all human, we all deal with hard times, and life is not always simple.
I strive to use my life experiences to help others and be a positive influence. I hope to show others there are better options for our futures, regardless of our pasts.
I can’t say that this career is always easy, but it is always worth it.