TUSCOLA — A Camargo man who pleaded guilty to committing a sex act with an acquaintance has been sentenced to 30 months of probation and two months in jail.
Cody Currie, 26, will be released during the day to go to work under the terms of a guilty plea he entered Tuesday before Douglas County Judge Rick Broch.
State’s Attorney Kate Watson said Currie pleaded guilty to criminal sexual abuse, a Class 4 felony, admitting that he engaged in an act of sexual conduct for his own sexual gratification with a woman he knew. It happened on Oct. 23, 2018, at his home in Camargo, Watson said, and was promptly reported to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
In exchange for his guilty plea, a more serious charge of criminal sexual assault was dismissed.
Currie entered the plea Tuesday as his jury trial was set to begin. Watson said he will have to register as a sex offender for 10 years.
He had no prior convictions.