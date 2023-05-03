URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted to entering a campus apartment to steal has been sentenced to four years of specialized drug probation that will enable him to get intensive residential treatment.
In return for Edward Bennett’s guilty plea to residential burglary, the state agreed to dismiss two other cases in which he was charged with misdemeanor theft.
But for the drug treatment option, Bennett faced four to 15 years in prison for the residential burglary conviction.
Bennett, 28, who last lived in the 700 block of East Green Street, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Roger Webber to entering an apartment in the 100 block of East Daniel Street in Champaign on Aug. 21, while the residents were present, one of whom was awakened by him being in her room.
Assistant State’s Attorney En-Chi Lin said Bennett ran out when confronted by her. Police found him wearing one of the resident’s jackets. He had several debit cards belonging to the victim, Lin said.
Lin said Bennett had one prior misdemeanor theft conviction.