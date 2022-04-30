URBANA — Two Champaign men who were allegedly peddling large amounts of cannabis and cannabis products from home have been criminally charged.
Police reports from the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force indicate that in November 2020, officers saw a video a man they later identified as Alexander Veach, 21, had posted of himself with multiple 1-pound bags of cannabis. Using social media, officers learned that he supplied contact information for himself and other men he was using as his “runners” to sell the cannabis.
In February 2022, police used an informant to make controlled buys from Veach, who listed an address in the 100 block of East Green Street.
They developed information that one of the men allegedly working to deliver cannabis for Veach was Brandon Jackson, 24, who listed an address in the 300 block of East Armory Avenue.
Police were able to obtain search warrants for Jackson’s phone that showed he was in contact with Veach.
A court-authorized search of Jackson’s home on April 20 turned up more than 25 pounds of cannabis, 71 packages of cannabis gummies, 90 packages of cannabis wax, 88 packages of cannabis-concentrate cartridges and different types of cannabis packaging material.
Both men were charged with possession with intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, a Class X felony carrying a mandatory prison term of six to 30 years upon conviction.
Jackson is due back in court next week with an attorney while Veach is supposed to appear June 7. Both men are free on bond.