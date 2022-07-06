CHAMPAIGN — Jack DeAtley was on his way home from Monday’s fireworks just before 10 p.m. when he learned there had been a shooting at a Campustown property he owns.
“Somebody in my car has a child at the UI and received the alert that mentioned where it was,” he said of the shooting at his strip mall, University Centre, just east of the railroad viaduct on East Green Street.
He handed that person his iPhone to tune in to cameras he has on the property and saw a heavy police presence. By the time he got home, the 80-year-old building contractor and landlord learned that his son was already retrieving video from the strip-mall cameras to share with police.
“They have used our video four times for incidents in the last eight weeks,” DeAtley said, expressing his frustration that the strip-mall parking lot is being used for purposes other than parking for the customers of his 10 tenants, whom he praised as good tenants, and that the police do little to nothing to answer his pleas for help.
What the DeAtleys and the police saw on video, which DeAtley shared with The News-Gazette, was what appeared to be four young men walking through his parking lot looking for someone.
As a small black car made its way through the lot, the four crouched behind parked vehicles and at least three of them pulled handguns from their waistbands, fired shots apparently in the direction of the car, then ran. Three headed east on Green across Locust Street and one went north across Green, police said.
No person was hit by gunfire as far as police know, but the window at Fasprint in that strip mall had the outer pane of a double pane shattered by a bullet.
No arrests have been made in relation to the incident, Champaign police Lt. Ben Newell said, but police are working to identify the shooters. He noted that the DeAtleys have been helpful in providing police with surveillance video from their property.
DeAtley and his property’s co-owner will have to absorb the expense of replacing the window, as the insurance they have for glass carries a higher deductible than what it will cost to repair.
“The perpetrators were after somebody,” DeAtley theorized, adding that besides the business window being shot, shattered automobile glass was left on his lot.
No victims have come forward to report being shot at, police said, as is often the case.
Besides the human cost of being frightened by gunfire — “there were lots of kids around” — DeAtley said shootings are obviously bad for business.
“One store got its employees out real quick. They did not reopen. It’s not just the cost of glass but tenants losing customers because of all the trouble happening on campus and in downtown Champaign,” he said. “I live in southwest Champaign. I feel real safe because the city of Champaign is watching my house, but not downtown or campus. That’s the truth. They want the easy stuff, it appears.”
DeAtley was referring to recent agreements the city entered into with a private security firm from Chicago to provide foot patrols downtown and with University of Illinois police to provide uniformed officers to protect the campus area.
Since the end of May, unarmed security guards have been downtown from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, to supplement city officers. They are contracted to be there through the end of 2022.
Plagued for more than a year with police staffing shortages, the city has also agreed to pay the UI to add officers who, beginning Oct. 1, will continuously patrol the area bounded by Springfield Avenue on the north, Windsor Road on the south, Neil Street on the west and the city line at Wright Street on the east.
That is intended to free up Champaign officers for other areas of the city.
DeAtley said he knows Champaign police are busy and he’s frequently tried to get them to disperse partiers from his strip mall, which he’s owned for 35 years, only to be told “they are too busy with shootings.”
He said it was even worse during the height of COVID-19, when groups would congregate outdoors, something that’s still happening in the warm weather.
He said police told him they couldn’t do anything because there were no signs posted telling people not to loiter. DeAtley said he added such signs a year ago, with little effect.
“Our taxes are over $50,000 on that property. We pay for services we don’t get,” he lamented.