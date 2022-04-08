URBANA — A candlelight vigil for murder victim Nzengeli Mfwamba has been set for 5:30 p.m. Monday in front of the Champaign County Courthouse, 101 E. Main St., U.
It will be held by Courage Connection, which helps victims of domestic violence, and is open to the public.
Mr. Mfwamba was killed early Wednesday morning outside his home after returning from work. Dominic A. Fortune, 23, has been charged with murder in the violent attack.
Fortune has a child with Mr. Mfwamba’s daughter, Sephora, and was forbidden by a court order of protection to be near her or the home where she lived with her parents and siblings, authorities said.
According to Courage Connection, nearly 100 Illinois residents lose their lives to domestic violence each year.