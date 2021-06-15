CHAMPAIGN — Melissa Fletcher of St. Joseph worked check-in at a run Saturday honoring fallen Champaign police Officer Christopher Oberheim.
She was surprised to see that not one member of the city council showed up.
“There is not enough support in the city for our officers — they don’t have the backing they need — so we’re all here to give them that backing and let them know the community is behind them,” Fletcher said.
More than 150 police supporters, led by Champaign County’s “Back the Blue” organization, flooded the city council chambers before Tuesday night’s meeting to speak out against perceived disrespect against the department.
With plenty of thin-blue-line flags and posters on hand, the group barreled down University Avenue around 6:30 p.m. to a chorus of honks and cheers from passing cars, including an ambulance.
In the chambers, the crowd wasn’t able to speak to council members immediately as the council worked its way through the meeting’s agenda.
But they made their presence known, giving thunderous standing ovations as Mayor Deb Feinen and police Chief Anthony Cobb swore in two new officers.
The crowd — including Officer Oberheim’s widow, Amber, and his daughters — also applauded as people spoke during public-comment period about infrastructure issues and increased gun violence in the Garden Hills neighborhood.
Once the group was given the floor, however, speakers laid into the council, demanding more forceful public support for the police, and alleging that city representatives were apathetic toward police causes.
“How do we get our community on board? It starts by having a mayor and an administration that actually back our officers, and not just when cameras are involved,” Darlene Kristensen of Champaign, whose husband is a police officer, said at the meeting.
Public comments went deep into the night, past the two-and-a-half-hour mark of the meeting.
Some in the crowd, like Dale Crane of Champaign, acknowledged the tricky balance the city has to handle.
“I think (the council) is straddling a fine line,” he said. “You have different elements of society that are totally disrespecting the police, and I think they’re kind of on the fence. I think they need to get behind the police and say ‘We support you.’”