URBANA — A woman received a gash to her leg when a car crashed through a wall of her home in east Urbana on Sunday night. An Urbana man has been criminally charged.
A report from the Champaign County sheriff’s office said just after 10 p.m., a Ford Fusion crashed into the house in the 100 block of Scottswood Drive.
Its driver, Trayshaun Williams, 29, who listed an address in the 800 block of West Michigan Avenue, reportedly got out of the car, yelled at the injured woman inside, then got back in the car and drove away.
The wall on the side of the home was severely damaged as was an interior wall that separated the living room from the laundry room. Deputies saw several items upturned and damage in the living room from the impact of the collision. The washer and dryer had also been turned over.The resident was injured when a part of the sectional couch in the living room hit her leg, cutting it and bruising her shin, a report said.
Deputies found the car and Williams at the home of the registered owner in the 900 block of South Lierman Avenue. She answered the door for deputies wearing a wet shower cap and told deputies that she and Williams used to date.
She said he did not have permission to drive her car and that he must have taken her car keys from her purse while she showered.
Deputies saw significant passenger-side damage, pieces of drywall on the car and paint transfer from the house on the front bumper.
While Williams admitted driving, he said he swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle on his side of the road on Elm Street, just around the corner, and didn’t know he hit anything. Later, he said the “other car” must have hit the building.
Williams was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash. If convicted of possessing a stolen vehicle, he faces an extended prison term of between three and 14 years because of his criminal record.
Assistant State’s Attorney Tom Bucher said Williams’ prior convictions are for delivery of cannabis, domestic battery, retail theft, criminal trespass to residence and residential burglary.
He’s on parole for the residential burglary and is in the county jail on a parole hold even though Judge Adam Dill set his bond at $10,000. Dill told Williams to be in court for a probable-cause hearing May 26.