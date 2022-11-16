URBANA — An Urbana man has been charged after he allegedly passed out in a restaurant drive-thru with a bag of suspected cocaine on his lap, then got belligerent with police.
A Champaign police report said officers found Albert Johnson, 53, of the 800 block of North Division Avenue asleep behind the wheel of his car about 8 p.m. Friday in the drive-thru of the McDonald’s at 2909 W. Kirby Ave., C, near Duncan Road.
Officers could see the suspected cocaine, which turned out to weigh 9.5 grams, on his lap.
The report said Johnson refused to give the bag to officers or otherwise comply with any of their orders. After multiple attempts to get him out of his car, they used pepper spray to force him out.
He was allegedly unhappy on his ride to the county jail and combative with jail staff, reports said.
After being released on his own recognizance Saturday, Johnson returned to court Wednesday and was arraigned on charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of cocaine.
Court records show he has multiple convictions dating to 1989, five of them drug-related, and others for aggravated battery, possession of a weapon by a felon, theft and obstructing justice.