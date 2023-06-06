RANTOUL — A Rantoul teenager who was shot in the back while riding in a car Monday evening was in stable condition at Carle Foundation Hospital, according to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim, a 16-year-old male, suffered a gunshot wound to his lower back and went to Rantoul Police Department headquarter for help.
Rantoul police and the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a shooting at 8:23 p.m. Monday. The shooting was later discovered to have taken place in the area of the intersection of county roads 2900 N and 1800 E east of Willow Pond Golf Course in Rantoul, according to the sheriff’s office.
According to preliminary investigation, several rounds were shot at the victim's vehicle from another that had been following it. Deputies located bullet casings and parts from the victim's vehicle at the location of the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.
Sheriff's Lt. Curt Apperson said it appears the vehicle that was shot at was targeted and that this wasn't a random shooing.
No arrests have been made yet, and the shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the investigations division of the sheriff’s office at 217-384-1213. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.