URBANA — An Urbana man who got arrested just hours after persuading a judge that he was on the path to a new life has been sentenced to another six years in prison.
The two aggravated batteries that Stan Brown, 65, who last lived on Fletcher Street, pleaded guilty to on Friday mark his 22nd and 23rd felonies.
In a hearing during which Brown gave Judge Roger Webber a detailed recitation of his difficult upbringing, steeped in poverty, Brown admitted that drug addiction has been the underlying reason for his life of crime.
In addition to his felonies, Brown has had 12 misdemeanor convictions, 13 traffic convictions, 13 sentences to state prison, five to the county jail, and numerous opportunities at probation.
Probation is what his attorney, Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Lepp, asked for again on Friday.
Brown was being sentenced for a March 23, 2022, aggravated battery in which he split the lip of an employee at the County Market on Stoughton Street in Champaign, who was trying to keep him from leaving the store with several bottles of stolen liquor.
Brown pleaded guilty to that crime on March 10 and was released from jail pending sentencing Friday. Two hours later, he was arrested in Urbana for an attack on a former girlfriend who had been a victim in many of Brown’s previous criminal cases and had obtained orders of protection against Brown.
Calling Brown a “career criminal” who “has no intention of stopping,” Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson urged Webber to sentence Brown to the maximum 10 years in prison.
“He was committing a fraud on the whole process,” Larson said of Brown’s plea to be released in March so he could begin drug treatment in advance of his sentencing.
But Lepp said neither prison nor probation would help Brown unless he gets treatment for his substance abuse addiction. And that is best done in a community setting, she argued, noting that most of his crimes were property crimes intended to get money for drugs.
When it came time to give the judge a statement, Brown rose and launched into a 25-minute recitation of his difficult childhood as the son of a sharecropper in Arkansas, his adoption by a loving teacher, his education, his aspiration to be a child psychologist, and even his heroes such as John and Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King.
“My record is not the sum total of who I am. Those are hiccups, a reflection of the worst man I was,” Brown said.
A patient Webber told Brown that it was obvious he was educated and intelligent and that his difficult upbringing was an explanation for the person he had become, but not an excuse for his criminality.
Webber said he was hoodwinked by Brown’s promises in March that he was ready to change.
“I took it that you were going to a treatment center. You couldn’t avoid being arrested for two hours,” that judge said, imposing the six-year sentence.
Given what he perceived as a low sentence, Larson said he intended to prosecute Brown for the aggravated battery to his girlfriend that happened when Brown was re-arrested. Brown then pleaded guilty to that aggravated battery as well but Webber ordered that he serve the two-year sentence for that concurrent with the six years.