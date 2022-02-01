CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County sheriff’s deputies arrested four people in a field north of Champaign in connection with an afternoon carjacking Tuesday on the University of Illinois campus.
The carjacking happened about 3:30 p.m. at Second and Chalmers streets and involved at least one person, possibly more, pulling a gun on the driver of a Toyota RAV4.
Preliminary information is that several area police agencies pursued the stolen vehicle, which headed west out of Champaign, reaching speeds up to 100 mph on Interstate 74 before heading north on I-57.
The vehicle then got off the interstate and drove through a farm field near County Road 1100 E and Ford-Harris Road north of Champaign.
The vehicle crashed and four occupants got out and ran.
Deputies had all four in custody by about 4:30 p.m. They were being evaluated by medical professionals.