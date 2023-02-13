URBANA — A Carlinville man who’s reportedly been hanging around the University of Illinois campus despite having been ordered not to be on any UI property has been charged with burglary.
Javarrias Miller, 23, who was out of bond for possession of a stolen vehicle that allegedly happened in December, was arrested about 11 a.m. Sunday at the Ikenberry Commons dining hall on Gregory Drive.
A staff member recognized Miller as a person who had earlier been banned from UI property and called police.
They found Miller with dining hall food for which he had not paid as well as identification and a debit card belonging to a dorm resident whose wallet had been stolen.
Miller was charged with burglary and possession of a lost or stolen debit card, both felonies.
If convicted, he would have to serve any sentence after whatever he gets for his earlier Champaign County case and another unresolved case in Montgomery County for criminal damage to property.
Olmstead allowed Miller to be released on recognizance but ordered him again to stay off the UI campus.
Miller was told to return to court March 8.