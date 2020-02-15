URBANA — Toni Cassano said her faith has sustained her the last 10 years as police looked for the person who took her only daughter out of her life, then found him and brought him to justice.
"I have spiritually forgiven him, but that doesn’t mean I think what he did was OK,” the Villa Grove woman said. “I do believe that he needs to pay for what he did, and that’s between him and God.”
As Cassano was talking with The News-Gazette on Friday afternoon, word came that a jury had reached a verdict in the murder trial of Michael Henslick, just an hour after it began deliberating. She was stunned by the speed of jurors’ decision.
Since unwittingly being thrust into the spotlight in 2009, Toni Cassano has been the model of composure and civility, freely talking to the media as the search for her daughter’s killer went on.
Then, after Henslick’s arrest, she measured her words carefully as she attended almost all of his court hearings.
While testifying Tuesday about how she found her daughter’s slain body, cold and stiff, she held it together on the witness stand, choking back a sob.
In the hallway outside the courtroom on breaks this week, she spoke kindly to Henslick’s mother and aunt and did her best to comfort her own relatives and friends who were hearing the grisly details of how Holly Cassano’s life ended.
But when Judge Heidi Ladd read aloud the guilty verdict, Toni Cassano buried her face in her hands and sobbed, her body visibly heaving for several seconds. Her adult son next to her put an arm around her and held tight.
'A weight lifted off me'
So how has she not let the grief consume her?
“God. I look at this as my faith journey. I start out knowing God. When this happened, I hated God,” said the mother of two, who is raising her late daughter’s only child, now 12.
So as not to prejudice Henslick’s right to a fair trial, prosecutors were not allowed to introduce evidence that Holly Cassano was a mother to an 18-month-old girl at the time of her slaying.
The judge even forbade the lawyers from sending the jury a photo of Miss Cassano’s purse on her daughter’s bed because in the background was a pull-up diaper.
However, in a picture shown to jurors of the mostly naked Miss Cassano on the floor of her bedroom, there was a child’s plastic tricycle just inches from her foot that may have given them a clue.
“I had steps that I felt God wanted me to take, and the hardest one was the forgiveness,” she said. “We spoke many times at church about forgiveness. I kept telling my pastor I couldn’t do it. I wasn’t ready.
“He reassured me it wasn’t when I did it but that I did it, and I would know when.”
During one Sunday sermon about forgiveness, she said she looked at the cross and said, “God, I get it.”
“God surprised me, and (I learned) the forgiveness was about me, not me forgiving someone else,” she said. “I reflected upon my life and realized I had done things I wasn’t always proud of. At the end of that sermon, I talked to my pastor and said I was ready for forgiveness.
“I walked out of that church that day with a weight lifted off me. By the end of that week, I was getting a knock on my door (from detectives) saying they caught the person that killed my daughter.”
An emotional embrace
For years, Cassano has been in close telephone contact with sheriff’s detectives and has made a habit of visiting their office periodically. They let her park in the employee lot.
As spectators filed from the courtroom Friday, she hugged Dave Sherrick, the lead investigator for years, then fellow investigators Dwayne Roelfs and Chris Darr in the back of the courtroom.
That same trio had delivered the news of Henslick’s arrest to her at her home Aug. 28, 2018.
“I think the state’s attorney’s office did a really good job,” she told The News-Gazette.
After the jury had cleared the courtroom, Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar hugged State’s Attorney Julia Rietz, who had tears in her eyes.
Henslick’s public defenders, Lindsey Yanchus and Andrea Bergstrom, exchanged words with their client and his family.
After the judge and jury and most of the spectators had left the courtroom, Henslick, who had shown no emotion during his trial, gave News-Gazette Photo Editor Robin Scholz a familiar middle-finger salute.
He was then taken back to a holding cell, the judge having revoked his $1 million bond.
‘They waited a long time’
Afterward, the investigators tried to temper their excitement over the verdict with the palpable loss of a young woman they knew only in death.
“I’m extremely proud of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, Dave Sherrick and Dwayne Roelfs and the talent they brought to the case,” said Darr, who helped Roelfs in the latter part of Henslick’s confession.
“I just keep thinking about the Cassano family and how they finally got their day. They waited a long time,” Darr said, adding he hoped the people in Mahomet directly affected by the murder could get some needed closure.
Sherrick agreed, declaring: “We’re glad it’s over.”
Roelfs applauded the team effort that brought the case to a close, noting that all of the detectives had other cases to work in the nine years they investigated Miss Cassano’s killing — one they refused to ever call a “cold case.”
“For one-and-a-half years since the arrest, that whole time, my thoughts were how that family waited for this day. And for it to be Valentine’s Day is just special,” Roelfs said.
“From the first deputy on scene to every investigator, to every expert, everyone involved in this case was incredibly dedicated and professional and made it a pleasure to try this case,” Rietz said.
“Champaign County should be proud.”