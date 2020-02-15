URBANA — For nine years, Michael Henslick was hidden in plain sight from the authorities who were looking for Holly Cassano’s killer.
When he was arrested in late August 2018, the man convicted of Miss Cassano’s murder was living a few blocks north of the home in Candlewood Estates Mobile Home Park in Mahomet where she drew her last breath on Nov. 2, 2009.
For parts of those nine years, Henslick lived with his parents on another street in Candlewood Estates.
He had attended the same high school as she did, a couple years behind her.
He was 21 at the time of the murder and is 31 now. Miss Cassano had just turned 22.
Although DNA belonging to him was found all over her home, extracted from blood and semen, it took years to get a match. Henslick, a convicted felon, had deftly avoided giving his court-ordered DNA sample to the state of Illinois for inclusion in its database, an act that might have led police to him sooner.
Deputies got samples from many men in the mobile-home park, as well as friends and acquaintances of Miss Cassano, but Henslick’s was not among those 190 standards.
Instead, it took the services of a private company hired by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office that combs databases filled with the DNA of people who want to know their ancestry and combines that with public-records searches to focus in on people with DNA similar to that left at the scene.
That company, Parabon NanoLabs in Virginia, narrowed the search to Henslick in the summer of 2018. And because his DNA wasn’t in any database anywhere, police tailed him for a few days to get it. Two of his discarded cigarette butts did the trick.
On Aug. 28, 2018, the day sheriff’s investigators learned from the state crime lab that the DNA from Henslick’s cigarettes matched the DNA found in Miss Cassano’s home, they arrested him.
Five hours later, he had confessed to the previously unsolved brutal killing that had consumed her family, friends, law enforcement and the village of Mahomet for almost a decade.
On Friday, after three days of testimony, it took the eight women and four men sitting in judgment of Henslick just one hour to conclude he committed first-degree murder. They also found his repeated stabbing and sexual assault of the single mother was “exceptionally brutal and heinous, indicative of wanton cruelty.”
Judge Heidi Ladd will sentence Henslick on March 30. The hearing will be pro forma. Life behind bars is mandated.
'Helpless and harmless'
About 50 people packed the courtroom Friday morning for approximately three hours of closing arguments. Many in attendance were sheriff’s investigators who had worked on the case. Others were curious courthouse employees. Many were friends and family members of both Miss Cassano and Henslick.
Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar argued that the jurors had ample evidence to find Henslick guilty, noting that the physical evidence matched his statement to sheriff’s investigators Dwayne Roelfs and Chris Darr.
“Look at his confession in light of Dr. (Scott) Denton’s testimony, along with Dwayne Morris, the blood-spatter analyst, along with the crime-scene investigator to see how they fit,” Lozar said, adding the DNA found in the house that matched Henslick was the clincher.
Denton performed the autopsy on Miss Cassano, estimating she sustained 55 to 60 stab wounds, that she bled to death internally, and that it likely took three to seven minutes for her to die.
Lozar then reviewed for the jury Henslick’s statement, more than half of which was his denial of knowing her or being involved, followed by his admissions of stabbing her, cutting himself in the process, and having sex with her corpse.
Henslick told Roelfs and Darr that she was sleeping when he began stabbing her.
“She is helpless and harmless. He could have left,” Lozar said. “He did not have to do any of this. He could have dealt with his issues.”
Instead, Lozar said, he stabbed her through a blanket as she lay on her bed. Henslick told them she woke, saying “What?” and “Help.”
“She is quite literally asking for mercy. What does he do? He stabs her more, devoid of mercy, consciously intending to inflict pain on her,” Lozar said.
“He knows how much damage he’s done. If his only intent was just to kill her, there was no reason to continue to stab and stab and stab. But he didn’t stop,” Lozar said, arguing for the “brutal and heinous” finding.
First Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Yanchus ar-gued that sheriff’s investigators made “assumptions” after learning that the blood and semen in the home belonged to only one male.
“They weren’t running down other leads, looking into other people who had problems with Holly. That is an enormous assumption,” she said.
She tried mightily to create doubt about the statistical analysis applied by the state crime lab analyst to the DNA found at the scene. Scientist Dana Pitchford had testified the odds were 1 in 150 octillion that the DNA in the evidence came from someone other than Henslick.
Coercion claim falls short
Yanchus further argued that the crime lab’s testing of only nine pieces of evidence — all of which showed the same DNA profile that ultimately matched Henslick — was not enough.
“That is less than 1 percent of the available evidence in this case. ... Does that come close to beyond a reasonable doubt? They had nine years to test more evidence,” she argued.
“I want to be clear. I do not believe the state has come close to meeting its burden that Michael did this,” she said, going on to say that if the jury did believe he was guilty, then they shouldn’t believe he was brutal and heinous.
“You have to find intentional infliction of pain,” she said. “There simply is not evidence to justify that in this case.”
Yanchus argued that the evidence suggested Miss Cassano may have been unconscious or even dead when many of her wounds were inflicted and therefore not aware of the pain.
She also tried to convince the jury that Henslick’s confession was coerced by the detectives — a notion the judge had rejected before trial when she listened to it and ruled the jury could hear much of it.
“There is not any detail provided by Michael in that statement that was not fed to him,” Yanchus said.