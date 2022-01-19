When Elizabeth Cox got in her car last week and hit the start button, the sound she heard was achingly familiar.
The Champaign woman described it by making a menacing growl and said her first thought was “You’ve got to be kidding. Not again.”
Having been the victim of a catalytic-converter theft last summer, Cox said she was at once frustrated and unfortunately knowledgeable about the inconvenience she was in for.
She is one of many victims of catalytic-converter theft or damage in Champaign County’s latest wave of annoying crimes. Police reports suggest it’s been going on for several months.
The appeal to thieves of the emissions-control devices that have been standard in gas-powered engines since 1975 is not new.
“It’s been going on for three or four years,” guessed Wayne Shaw, owner of Red’s Muffler Shop, 102 W. University Ave., U. “But it seems like they are going city to city. You won’t hear anything for a month or two and then they will come back through.”
Shaw should know. His family business ebbs and flows on the work of the criminals who can deftly remove a catalytic converter in under two minutes, then recycle it for cash.
“We’ve had 15 Priuses in the last week,” said Shaw, of the Toyota compact car, the most popular target of thieves.
The hybrid’s gasoline engine is assisted by an electric motor, which means the catalytic converter doesn’t have to work as hard, so its lasts longer and retains more of the precious metals platinum, palladium and rhodium inside, which makes its recycling value higher.
Cox’s story had a somewhat more pleasant ending than others. The thieves didn’t get the converter off; they just damaged it in an attempt to steal it.
Back in the summer, in the “same exact spot” in her driveway, thieves successfully removed the converter from her former car, a 2008 Prius. Thinking it was a muffler problem, she drove it to Red’s.
Once she found out the real issue, instead of going to the Toyota dealer, she opted to buy her own “after-market” converter online for $1,333.48, then had Shaw’s employees install it for about $250 Later, she decided to add a shield to deter future thefts. It cost $160 and Red’s Mufflers installed it for about $150.
That put her tab for the first theft at approximately $1,900. That doesn’t count the inconvenience of being without her car for about a week.
This time around, on her 2014 Prius, which a Toyota representative had told her was not as easy to breach as her earlier model, the payment should be less. She bought a protective shield for $83, and will have to pay $150 to have it put on. She also knew this time not to drive the car, so she also incurred the cost of a tow — and was told by that driver that business had been booming.
Having been stung by her summer tab, she added $48 to her annual car-insurance premium to cover the costs of such thefts in the future.
Cox was one of 34 victims of catalytic-converter theft in 2021 in Champaign.
Champaign police could not immediately tally the number of thefts this month, but Cox said when she called them Jan. 11, she was told to file a report online and learned that she was the 13th call of the day to METCAD about stolen catalytic converters.
Two days after her car was victimized, a nearby neighbor who has a Prius and a Honda CRV saw men wearing ski masks jumping out of a van about to hit her vehicles. She ran outside and screamed at them and they took off.
Last year, University of Illinois police took 25 reports of converter thefts for a total of 26 converters. In the first two weeks of this month, they took seven reports.
In Urbana, the numbers are equally ugly: 29 reports for all of 2021 for a total of 46 stolen converters. By comparison, the first 18 days of the new year had seen 11 reports and 12 stolen converters.
Those included some stolen from vehicles parked at a school in session and even during the day at Napleton Auto Park, which sells Toyotas.
Supply-chain logistics are making it difficult for the Toyota dealer to get parts from the factory, so that means Shaw’s business for installing after-market converters is brisk.
“We are busy all the time,” Shaw said. “This just backs us up further.”
On Tuesday, he had to tell a customer/victim that he couldn’t work on her vehicle for a week.
The top three vehicles he’s seeing are the Toyota Prius, Mitsubishi Outlander and Honda CRV.
Foreign makes like BMW and Mercedes are also popular, as are Ford vans and heavy trucks, Shaw said.
“Anything from brand new to the mid-to-late-’90s,” he said of the Ford products.
He replaced several converters on box trucks belonging to a lawn-service business and when he talked with their corporate office, he was told they had spent over $800,000 nationwide last year dealing with the same problem.
The News-Gazette had converters stolen off two of its box trucks in 2021, circulation manager Travis Vandiver said. And once they were replaced, they were stolen a second time.
If you’re not a gearhead and wondering where the converter is or if you’d even know it’s missing, fear not.
“As soon as you start it up, you’re going to know,” Shaw said. “It’s going to sound like it has no muffler. The catalytic converter is in front of the muffler. They cut the pipe in the front and the back of the converter.
“If you look under the vehicle, you can see a piece missing,” he said, adding it’s not a good idea to drive without one. “You can get asphyxiated. The fumes can get to you and give you a headache.”
For devoted Prius owners, Shaw thinks the investment in a security device of around $100 plus $150 to $200 installation is probably worth it.
“There’s a plate that goes on that is pop-riveted and bolted in,” he said.
While there are no guarantees, he said it would definitely deter the thieves that want to get in and out in fewer than five minutes.
Shaw and local recycler Aaron Mathis, operations manager for Mack’s Twin City Recycling, feel confident that whoever is stealing the converters is taking them out of town to turn them into cash.
“We have core buyers who call us wanting to buy used catalytic converters that we have switched out,” Shaw said. “We have one person that we sell to. They document every one that you sell and they buy.”
Mathis said his business pays no more than $10 for any converter.
“If somebody steals (a catalytic converter), they’re not going to steal it for $10,” he said, adding that Illinois law requires his business to obtain identification from the seller.
“You have to sign, saying it’s off your personal vehicle. And anything over $100, we write a check,” he said of the paper trail created by a transaction. “I’ve never had an individual come in and sell 10 converters. I’m not the outlet for that. It’s not a market I’m involved in.”
A quick Google search shows that recyclers in other states that apparently have less-stringent laws are not as discriminating.
A New Jersey-based recycler of catalytic converters boasts “four easy steps to scrap your catalytic converters.”
Take pictures, request a quote, ship to their company, and get paid via PayPal in one to two days, it says.
“We get too much information from people and pay such a small amount to deter that kind of stuff,” Mathis said of his multi-generational family business. “This is our hometown. I don’t want to start my car up and have my catalytic converter missing.”