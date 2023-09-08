CATLIN — Reuben Howard was working on a house in mid-January when he noticed Thomas Gritten pull up at a home across the street and go in after getting off work.
Not long afterward, Howard said, he noticed smoke and then flames coming from Gritten’s house in the 300 block of Webster Street.
Howard rushed across the street, yelled to a passerby to call 911, and entered the burning building.
He estimates he went 10 to 15 feet inside the house, where he was only able to make out Gritten’s feet.
He grabbed Gritten, who was standing, disoriented from the smoke. Gritten collapsed, and Howard began pulling him out of the burning house.
Catlin Fire Capt. Brandon Weidig soon arrived, and helped Howard and police Officer Nick Beddow drag Gritten to safety.
Fire Chief Scott James praised Howard for his actions.
“It took a lot of courage to put his personal well-being aside” to help save Gritten, James said.
“At the time Reuben had entered the house, there were already flames coming out of another part of the house.”
Gritten is believed to have fallen asleep and was somehow awakened by the fire.
“Without Reuben going to the door and opening it, who knows how terrible things could have happened,” James said.
The Catlin Fire Protection District’s board of directors on Saturday commended Howard for his efforts to save Gritten. Howard was presented with a plaque at the Catlin Lions Club Labor Day fish fry, lauding him for his heroism.
The Jan. 23 fire consumed the single-story frame home. The wreckage has since been torn down and removed, and the site is now a vacant lot.
Weidig praised Howard for his actions: “Reuben was definitely the hero of the day. He disregarded his own personal safety to save Thomas Gritten.”
Howard, however, said simply it was something that needed to be done.
“It was on fire,” he said. “The guy was in there, and I hope someone would do the same for me or one of my loved ones.”
Fire departments from Tilton, Westville, Kickapoo, Fairmount, Georgetown and Homer assisted Catlin in fighting the blaze. Arrow Ambulance was also on the scene.
The state fire marshal’s office and I&I investigators said the cause of the fire remains undetermined.
Gritten was unavailable to comment on the fire, having moved out of the area. His ex-wife, Misty, said Gritten is grateful for the actions of those who saved him.
He lost everything in the fire and missed a week of work due to smoke inhalation.
James added a plug about joining the department, saying there are 14 volunteer firefighters and adding, “Catlin Fire Protection District: Terrible hours, terrible pay, but you get a cool hat.”