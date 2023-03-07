DANVILLE — A Catlin man who admitted he sexually assaulted a female over the course of several years has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Roger Deckard, 78, pleaded guilty Monday before Vermilion County Judge Mark Isaf to two counts of criminal sexual assault alleging different sex acts with the same victim that came to light in 2020.
He was sentenced to 10 years in prison on each, to be served consecutively. He will have to serve at least 17 years.
In a negotiated plea agreement, the state’s attorney’s office agreed to dismiss 12 other criminal counts of a sexual nature against Deckard, who has been in custody since he was arrested June 23, 2020. He was given credit against his sentence for two years and more than eight months already served.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Deckard “took advantage of (the victim’s) trusting nature and underdeveloped intellect and maturity. The defendant, over a course of several years, manipulated her misplaced trust and security and tricked her into having various sexual encounters with him.”
Lacy said the victim’s family members eventually discovered what was going on and contacted authorities.
“Those individuals that prey on our disabled adults of Vermilion County will not be tolerated,” Lacy said.
Lacy said the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department and law-enforcement agencies in Indiana worked together to investigate Deckard.