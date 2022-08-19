Catlin to honor late, longtime police chief
CATLIN — Fred Reddy — a Catlin High grad who returned to his hometown to serve as its police chief for more than three decades — will be memorialized with a plaque in a City Hall ceremony set for 2 p.m. Aug. 28.
Mr. Reddy, who died in February at 76, served five years in the Navy and used the GI bill to attend what’s now known as Danville Area Community College before joining Catlin’s police force.
In a 2008 interview with The News-Gazette as he neared retirement, he spoke of how much he learned early in his law enforcement career about “common sense policing” by veterans in the department.
“I grew up here,” he said, “so I already knew the town and many of the people, but they emphasized treating people you run across during the job with respect. That’s a big help when you live in a small town.”