CHAMPAIGN — The cause of a fire at a home in Champaign Tuesday morning was accidental and attributed to an electric appliance, according to Champaign fire officials.
Firefights were called at 10:17 a.m. to a fire in a home in the 1300 block of Williamsburg Drive. When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from a bedroom at the rear .
The fire was extinguished quickly. There were no injuries, but the occupants living at the house will be displaced due to the damage, according to the fire department.