TOLONO - A trained fire investigator was still trying Wednesday to figure out what may have sparked a fire that destroyed a single-family home on the south side of Tolono Tuesday afternoon.
Just after 3 p.m., a passerby reported smoke and flames at a home in the 1200 block of Meadow Lane, a north-south street that is just west of U.S. 45 and north of County Road 600 N.
“The back side of the house was heavily involved in flames,” said Assistant Tolono Fire Chief Chris Humer of what firefighters saw when they pulled up to the ranch home.
According to Mutual Aid Alarm Box System (MABAS) investigator Eddie Bain, homeowner Amanda Fulfer was away on a trip to pick up two cats to add to her household.
The blaze took the lives of her three dogs.
Bain said because of a large fence around the backyard of the house, which was at the north end of a block-long street, the fire was likely burning for some time before anyone noticed.
Firefighters started their attack on the inside of the house but had to get out and fight the fire both from the ground and the air.
Four hours later, they were still dousing hot spots but were essentially finished.
Bain said the fire started on the deck on the rear of the house.
“It got up into the roof structure very quickly,” he said, adding he still has not determined what caused the fire.
“There was a barbecue grill with a propane tank and it was in the general area but I don’t think that was the cause,” said the veteran investigator, who has more folks to interview.
Humer said the fire caused the roof and the rear part of the single-story house to collapse.
Tolono firefighters were assisted by others from Savoy, Sadorus, Pesotum, Villa Grove, Tuscola, and Philo. Arrow Ambulance was also there but Humer said there were no firefighter injuries.