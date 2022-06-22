URBANA — A fire early Saturday evening that heavily damaged an apartment building in north Urbana remained under investigation Tuesday.
There was about $250,000 damage to the two-story, 16-unit building and contents at Town & Country Apartments at 824 E. Kerr Ave., according to Urbana Deputy Fire Chief Kyle Hensch.
Firefighters arrived at 6:38 p.m. Saturday to find all occupants of the building outside and fire shooting out of the attic.
There were no injuries, but given the size of the fire and extreme outdoor temperature, the fire was elevated to a second alarm bringing assistance from the Champaign Fire Department, Hensch said.
The fire was confined to the attic area, but all apartments had extensive water damage and several residents are displaced, according to Hensch.
It is believed the fire started on the outside of the building, but investigators are still looking into the cause, he said.
The American Red Cross was providing assistance to the residents, Hensch said.
Managers at Town & Country couldn’t be reached.