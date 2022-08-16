NORMAL — On Aug. 23, it will have been a year since Carmen Bolden Day last spoke to her son, Jelani.
They spoke in person or by phone every day, and he told her he often called just to hear her voice.
A celebration of life for the Danville resident, whose body was found last summer in the Illinois River, will be held later this month at Illinois State University in conjunction with the launch of a foundation to support families of missing minorities.
Mr. Day was last seen Aug. 24, 2021, entering a store in Bloomington. His body was found Sept. 4 in the Illinois River at Peru. His death was ruled a drowning.
The celebration of life and the launch of the Jelani Day Foundation will be held at 5 p.m. Aug. 27 at Illinois State University’s Bone Center.
On social media, Mr. Day’s mother asked people to donate or buy tickets to the gala, which will celebrate his life and legacy.
“This is going to be a great, great thing,” she said. “On this particular day, Aug. 27, we will be announcing the launch of his foundation. I’m so excited to be able to create something in his memory that will help others to not experience the things we’ve had to endure and experience.”
She said she “wanted to be the vessel to keep his name out there.”
“Until we find out what happened to him, we are going to make sure you remember him,” she said.
Mr. Day, who earned a bachelor’s degree in communicative sciences and disorders at Alabama A&M in Huntsville, Ala., was pursuing a master’s degree at Illinois State University to become a speech pathologist.
When her son never called her, and she was not able to get hold of him Aug. 24 and 25, his mother reported him missing.
His car, a 2010 Chrysler 300, was found Aug. 26 in a wooded area of Peru, Ill., with some of his clothes inside. It was not until three weeks after a body was located in the river that the La Salle County Coroner’s Office identified it as belonging to Mr. Day.
Mr. Day’s family doesn’t believe he committed suicide or went to the river to go swimming. Even if he had, they said, Mr. Day was an avid swimmer who had competed for his school team.
His family decried the slow response to begin looking for his body and to identify him as well as the ensuing investigative process.
The Rev. Jesse Jackson and other representatives from his Rainbow PUSH Coalition attended Mr. Day’s burial service in October at Danville’s Spring Hill Cemetery. They later spoke at Champaign’s Grove Street Church of God in Christ.
Jackson led a march the following week in Peru, Ill., demanding action in the investigation of how Mr. Day died.
The family hired a private investigator to assist police and offered a $25,000-plus cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.
His mother called the coroner’s finding of how her son died an insult, saying there’s no way her son could have drowned on his own. She said he was drowned against his will.
Bolden Day said several items point to someone else being involved in her son’s death.
They include his car — with the license plates removed — parked in a wooded area of Peru, Ill., that would have been known only to people familiar with the area. She said her son had never been to that community, located about an hour north of Bloomington-Normal.
She also pointed to her son’s wallet, an ISU lanyard and his clothes being found in different areas.
The coroner said the determination of drowning was rendered based on extensive available investigation and medical and dental information and after postmortem examination with multiple ancillary and special studies.
He said the condition of the body, after having been in the water so long, made examination difficult. But he said there was no evidence of “antemortem injury such as manual strangulation, an assault or altercation, sharp, blunt or gunshot injury, infection, tumor, natural disease, congenital abnormality or significant drug intoxication.”
In November, it was announced Mr. Day’s phone had been found the month before on the side of an interstate highway in Bloomington. Bolden Day said a man driving a truck Oct. 17 had stopped after a mattress had fallen out of the vehicle and discovered a shattered cellphone that turned out to have been Mr. Day’s.
Originally in the custody of the Bloomington Police Department, it was given to the FBI for investigative purposes at Bolden Day’s request.
In May, the Jelani Day Bill, which was passed by the Illinois General Assembly, became law. It requires a coroner or medical examiner to notify the FBI when human remains are not identified within 72 hours of discovery.