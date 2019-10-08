CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police have arrested a 16-year-old Centennial High School student who reportedly had a loaded handgun and ammunition at school.
Police said a school resource officer at Centennial arrested the student at 11:56 a.m. Tuesday for his alleged involvement in a theft. They said the student was escorted outside to a private location where he was arrested without incident.
"As part of the arrest procedure, the student was searched, and the school resource officer located a loaded handgun and ammunition in his backpack," said police spokesman Thomas Yelich.
The student was taken to the Champaign Police Department for additional questioning and then to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center.
He is expected to be charged Wednesday with a weapons offense.