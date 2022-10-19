URBANA — A 16-year-old Centennial High School student who admitted Wednesday that he brought a loaded gun to school last week will remain locked up until he can be sentenced next month.
Judge Anna Benjamin denied a request from Assistant Public Defender Katie Jessup to release the teen to his mother, citing the serious nature of the crime. Jessup noted that he had no previous court involvement nor had he ever been referred to diversionary programs.
The teen pleaded guilty to unlawful use of weapons, admitting that about 7:45 a.m. Oct. 13, he entered the high school with an H&R revolver loaded with three bullets.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman said the gun set off a sensor and the teen was instructed to step aside for an employee to check his backpack. That’s where the gun was found.
The youth initially told the woman who discovered the gun that it wasn’t his. He cooperated with school officials while police were called. He told officers he carries the gun for “protection” but declined to say how he got it.
Hinman opposed the youth’s release, calling it “concerning” that he thinks he needs protection. She said that means he “is not afraid to use it.”
Benjamin set sentencing for Nov. 23. The penalties for the Class 3 felony range from probation to two to five years in prison, although officials at the Department of Juvenile Justice decide how long juveniles should be held.