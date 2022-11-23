URBANA — A Champaign teen who brought a loaded gun to Centennial High School because he claimed he needed protection is headed to juvenile prison.
Despite the fact that the 16-year-old male had no prior adjudications, Judge Anna Benjamin said Wednesday the crime required serious consequences.
“I don’t know if it was his first time or his 50th time” bringing a gun to school, she said, adding she had no information as to what motivated the teen other than his assertion about needing protection.
The youth had pleaded guilty last month to unlawful use of weapons for carrying the loaded revolver in his backpack into the high school before classes began Oct. 13. It was detected by a sensor and found by an employee.
The teen has been locked up since then.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman urged the judge to impose a prison sentence, arguing that the fact that he felt he needed to carry it for protection suggested he was willing to use it.
Hinman took issue with letters of support that friends and family wrote for the youth that called his actions a mistake.
“This was a choice ... to bring this loaded gun to school, a deadly weapon that could cause someone to shoot him,” Hinman said.
She also noted the youth is failing all but one of his classes and has been experimenting with cannabis.
His attorney, Assistant Public Defender Katie Jessup, called her client a “low-risk” offender with no criminal history who did not use the gun.
“He wants to not end up like other members of his family who are in prison,” said Jessup, urging the judge to impose a community-based sentence.
Benjamin said whether his actions were intentional or unintentional, it made no difference.
“Either way, minors are not allowed to carry firearms, and with good reason,” she said. “It’s too much responsibility.
“He is someone who can be a positive influence for other minors. Gun offenses must have serious consequences, especially when other juveniles are put at risk,” she said.
The Department of Juvenile Justice will decide how long to keep the youth, although sentences are typically only a few months. He cannot be held past his 21st birthday.